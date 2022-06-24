SIN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 18

The Singhbhum Strikers (SIN) will take on the Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) in the 18th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their last match to the Ranchi Raiders by 10 runs. The Singhbhum Strikers, on the other hand, lost their last match to Dhanbad Dynamos by 11 runs and are currently in third position in the points table.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Singhbhum Strikers are expected to win the match.

SIN vs JAM Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu KR, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Jai Prakash Yadav, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar

JAM Playing XI

Rahul Prasad (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Mayank Pal, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad

Match Details

SIN vs JAM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SIN vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Prakash, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 29 runs in the match against the Dumka Daredevils.

Batters

K Suraj and A Sen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Namdev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty and B Krishna are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kr Singh and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Kumar Jr is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SIN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

S Chakraborty (JAM)

B Krishna (SIN)

M Kumar (SIN)

SIN vs JAM: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Chakraborty - 87 runs and three wickets

M Kumar - 116 runs and three wickets

S Kr Singh - 5 runs and six wickets

SIN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Prakash, V Kumar, K Suraj, A Sen, H Namdev, S Chakraborty, B Krishna, M Kumar, S Kr Singh, A Kumar Jr, N Kumar

Captain: M Kumar Vice Captain: B Krishna

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Prakash, V Kumar, K Suraj, A Sen, R Prasad, S Chakraborty, B Krishna, M Kumar, S Kr Singh, M Kumar, N Kumar

Captain: M Kumar Vice Captain: S Chakraborty

