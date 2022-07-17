SIN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, 7th Place Playoff

Singapore (SIN) will take on Jersey (JER) in the seventh place Playoff match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Sunday at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

After a poor campaign, both teams will try their best to end the tournament on a positive note. Singapore have lost all three of their matches, while Jersey have managed to win only one of their last three matches.

Singapore will exert every effort to win the game and return to the tournament, but Jersey are a far better team. Jersey are anticipated to win today's game.

SIN vs JER Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

JER Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Match Details

SIN vs JER, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, 7th Place Playoff

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club's pitch is evenly symmetrical, which should allow the pacers to find some movement with the new ball. Fans may anticipate a high-scoring game.

Pacers are likely to find some assistance with the new ball. The pitch is not expected to change significantly throughout the course of the game.

SIN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

N Greenwood and A Tribe are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Jenner has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches as he smashed 35 runs in the last match against Singapore.

All-rounders

J Prakash and H Carlyon are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Ward is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahboob and E Miles. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Blampied is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SIN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

J Prakash (SIN)

A Mahboob (SIN)

B Ward (JER)

SIN vs JER: Important stats for Dream11 team

J Prakash - 85 runs and two wickets

A Mahboob - 3 runs and six wickets

B Ward - 84 runs and three wickets

Singapore vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Singh, A Tribe, N Greenwood, J Jenner, B Ward, J Prakash, A Uchil, H Carlyon, A Mahboob, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: B Ward Vice Captain: J Prakash

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Singh, A Tribe, N Greenwood, S Chandramohan, B Ward, J Prakash, H Carlyon, A Roopak, A Mahboob, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: B Ward Vice Captain: H Carlyon

