SIN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 12

Singapore (SIN) will take on Jersey (JER) in the 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Thursday at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

Both teams got off to poor starts at the event. Jersey lost by eight wickets and 23 runs in their two matches against the United States of America and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Meanwhile, Singapore was defeated by 111 runs and 132 runs in each of their matches against Zimbabwe and the United States of America.

Singapore will exert every effort to win the game, but Jersey is a far superior team. Jersey is anticipated to win today's game.

SIN vs JER Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

JER Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Match Details

SIN vs JER, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 12

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club's pitch is symmetrical, which should allow the pacers to find some movement with the new ball. Fans may anticipate a high-scoring game in which the pacers will take a few wickets in the early overs and the middle order hitters will play a significant role.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be essential in the game. Since both teams will attempt to chase after winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't fluctuate significantly throughout the course of the game.

SIN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

B Ward and A Tribe are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Chandramohan has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches as he smashed 39 runs against Israel.

All-rounders

J Prakash and H Carlyon are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Uchil is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahboob and E Miles. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Blampied is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SIN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

J Prakash (SIN)

A Mahboob (SIN)

B Ward (JER)

SIN vs JER: Important stats for Dream11 team

J Prakash - 45 runs and 1 wickets

A Mahboob - 2 runs and 4 wickets

A Tribe - 94 runs

Singapore vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Singh, A Tribe, B Ward, S Chandramohan, J Prakash, A Uchil, H Carlyon, A Krishna, A Mahboob, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: J Prakash Vice Captain: B Ward

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Singh, A Tribe, B Ward, S Chandramohan, J Prakash, A Uchil, H Carlyon, A Roopak, A Mahboob, D Blampied, E Miles

Captain: J Prakash Vice Captain: A Tribe.

