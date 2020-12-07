SIN vs KHP Trophy Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Match – December 8th, 2020

Match 20 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 has Sindh taking on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been quite impressive so far with three wins in six games. Riding on the fortunes of their bowlers, Khyber occupy a lofty position in the points table. The likes of Sajid Khan and Rehan Afridi have been brilliant so far and will be key in this fixture as well.

Their opponents, Sindh, haven't been as impressive with only one win in six games. Despite having a stacked batting unit featuring Asad Shafiq and Sharjeel Khan, Sindh haven't been able to come up with complete performances of late. A lot will depend on their bowling unit, which will need to fire against the likes of Musadiq Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Khyber will hold the edge given their recent performances. All in all, we have a great game on our hands with two of the best teams in the competition locking horns on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Azizullah, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Omair Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ashfaq Ahmed, Adil Amin, Ahmed Jamal, Musadiq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Samiullah Jr, Usman Khan Shinwari

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Sindh

Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Jaahid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali, Shehzar Mohammad, Tabish Khan, Mohd Umar, Abrar Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dhani

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Musadiq Ahmed, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohd Wasim, Adil Amin, Rehan Afridi, Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Irfanullah Shah and Ashfaq Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 20

Date: 8th December 2020, at 10:30 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex. While there should be enough on offer for the pacers to keep them interested, the batsmen should be able to get going once they get their eye in.

The spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the pitch likely to get slower. With bowler-friendly conditions on offer up front, both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss in what promises to be a good game of cricket in Karachi.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, A Shafiq, O Bin Yousuf, M Ahmed, S Shakeel, K Usman, K Ghulam, Sajid Khan, T Khan and M Wasim

Captain: S Shakeel, Vice-Captain: K Usman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Afridi, Israrullah, A Shafiq, O Bin Yousuf, M Ahmed, S Shakeel, K Usman, A Amin, S Khan, T Khan and M Wasim

Captain: S Shakeel, Vice-Captain: Sajid Khan