SIN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 5

Singapore (SIN) will take on Kuwait (KUW) in the fifth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

Singapore have already been ruled out of qualification to the main event of the Asia Cup after losing both their games. They will be playing for pride against Kuwait. While they offered a strong fight to Hong Kong in their first match, they lost by a narrow margin of eight runs. In the next match, they got completely outplayed by the UAE, who won by 47 runs. Unsurprisingly, they are at the bottom of the table.

Kuwait, meanwhile, began their competition in the most thrilling fashion imaginable, after winning against UAE by just one wicket in the final over. However, they went on to lose their next match against Hong Kong by eight wickets despite doing well. They are currently third in the table and may find it difficult to take pole position, which is held by Hong Kong.

SIN vs KUW Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs KUW, Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: August 24, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SIN vs KUW Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. A high-scoring encounter can be expected here.

Last 4 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160.3

Average second innings score: 143.3

SIN vs KUW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

SIN: L-L-L-L-L

Kuwait: L-W-W-W-W

SIN vs KUW probable playing 11s for today’s match

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Aritra Dutta, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Aman Desai (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri, Adwitya Bhargava.

Kuwait Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Kuwait Probable Playing 11

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Ghani (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq M, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel.

SIN vs KUW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Ghani (2 matches, 40 runs, Average: 20)

Usman Ghani could prove to be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Team. He bats at No. 4 for his side and has scored 40 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Aritra Dutta (2 matches, 71 runs, Average: 35.50)

Aritra Dutta has been in splendid touch with the bat in the opening two matches for Singapore. He has scored 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and at a strike rate of 157.77.

Top All-rounder pick

Edson Silva (2 matches, 81 runs, Average: 40.50)

Edson Silva is the third-highest scorer in the competition with 81 runs in two matches at a fantastic strike rate of close to 185. He came in at a difficult juncture and scored 56 runs which helped Kuwait cross the 150-run mark against Hong Kong in their last game.

Top Bowler pick

Vinoth Baskaran (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 17.3)

Vinoth Baskaran has done quite well with the ball in hand. He has taken three wickets at an average of 17.3 and at an economy rate of 6.50

SIN vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Janak Prakash

Janak Prakash is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition along with Ehsan Khan of Hong Kong. Prakash has taken five wickets at an average of 13.80. He has also added 45 runs in two matches and could prove to be an excellent captaincy pick for your SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy.

Edson Silva

Edson Silva is known to be a crisis man and he delivers at crucial junctures for his team. He is very reliable lower down the order and can also get breakthroughs with the ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Janak Prakash 45 runs and 5 wickets 222 points Edson Silva 81 runs 124 points Aritra Dutta 71 runs 107 points Vinoth Baskaran 3 wickets 106 points Amjad Mahboob 2 wickets 101 points

SIN vs KUW match expert tips

Janak Prakash has been in glorious touch and looks extremely consistent. He is a safe captaincy pick for your SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SIN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani, Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Aritra Dutta, Ravija Sandaruwan, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounders: Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Aryaman Uchil

Bowlers: Janak Prakash, Vinoth Ravindran, Amjad Mahboob

SIN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani

Batters: Aritra Dutta, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees

All-rounders: Edson Silva, Mohammed Aslam, Shiraz Khan, Aryaman Uchil

Bowlers: Janak Prakash, Vinoth Baskaran, Sayed Monib

