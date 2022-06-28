SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Singapore (SIN) and Malaysia (MAL) is set to take place at the Indian Association Ground on Tuesday, June 28.

Singapore have been on the rise in recent years, with the likes of Janak Prakash and Vinoth Baskaran leading the charge. While they can no longer call upon the services of Tim David, Singapore have a well-balanced squad capable of holding their own in this format. Malaysia, meanwhile, have a strong batting unit filled with explosive batters. While Malaysia will start as the underdogs, a good contest beckons at the Indian Association Stadium.

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Aman Desai, Surendan Chandramohan, Vinoth Baskaran, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (c), Reeza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna and Navin Param.

MAL XI

Virandeep Singh (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Syahadat, Ainool Hafizs, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh and Muhammad Wafiq.

Match Details

SIN vs MAL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Indian Association Stadium with there being little room for error for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one with the powerplay field restrictions playing into their hands. There could be some spin available in the middle overs, making for a good contest between bat and ball. 150 should be a decent total with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today's SIN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Manpreet Singh has blown hot and cold in his international career so far, scoring 210 runs in 12 matches. He is capable of anchoring an innings and clearing the boundary at will, holding him in good stead. With Manpreet likely to bat higher up the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ahmad Faiz: Ahmad Faiz is a technically sound batter who has some experience to fall back on in this format. He averages in excess of 30 in T20Is, with his ability to score big runs being the key. With the Malaysian batting unit revolving around Faiz, he can be backed to put in a good performance in this game.

All-rounder

Janak Prakash: Janak Prakash is one of Singapore's best players with his record speaking for itself. While his batting prowess is bound to come in handy down the order, it is his bowling ability that holds him in good stead. Given his wicket-taking abilities and variations, he is a good addition to your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sharvin Muniandy: Sharvin Muniandy is a talented player who has made a name for himself on the domestic circuit with his all-round performances. His wicket-taking ability in the middle and death overs is highly-valued, with his batting prowess also adding much-needed balance to the side. With Muniandy bound to have a say with both bat and ball, he is a must-have in your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Faiz (MAL)

Syed Aziz (MAL)

Amjad Mahboob (SIN)

Important stats for SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Janak Prakash - 116 runs and 12 wickets in 12 T20I matches

Virandeep Singh - 696 runs in 25 T20I matches, Average: 30.26

Syazrul Idrus - 19 wickets in 13 T20I matches, Average: 18.58

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Singh, M Singh, A Faiz, R Rangarajan, S Chandramohan, S Aziz, M Syahadat Ramil, J Prakash, P Singh, S Muniandy and A Mahboob.

Captain: A Faiz. Vice-captain: J Prakash.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Singh, A Desai, A Faiz, R Rangarajan, S Chandramohan, S Aziz, V Baskaran, J Prakash, S Ezat Idrus, S Muniandy and A Mahboob.

Captain: S Chandramohan. Vice-captain: A Faiz.

