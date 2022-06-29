SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Singapore (SIN) and Malaysia (MAL) is set to take place at the Indian Association Ground on Wednesday, June 29.

Singapore edged out Malaysia in the previous game to snatch a series lead on Tuesday. The likes of Janak Prakash and Anantha Krishna impressed with the ball and will be keen to maintain their form in this game as well. Malaysia, meanwhile, will be hoping for an improved performance from their big guns Virandeep Singh and Syed Aziz. Although they will start as underdogs, Malaysia have shown that they have the resources to spring a surprise in what promises to be a cracking game.

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Akshay Puri, Surendan Chandramohan, Vinoth Baskaran, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (c), Reeza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna and Navin Param.

MAL XI

Virandeep Singh (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Syahadat, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh and Muhammad Wafiq.

Match Details

SIN vs MAL, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: June 29, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Association Ground is on the slower side with the spinners bound to have a major say in this game. Although the new ball should do a bit early on, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. There is a lot of turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being par at the venue.

Today's SIN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Manpreet Singh is an experienced campaigner who can score quick runs in the middle order. He is also capable of anchoring an innings and shifting gears at will, holding him in good stead. While Virandeep Singh is a decent option as well, Manpreet stands out as a solid option ahead of the game.

Batter

Ahmad Faiz: Ahmad Faiz couldn't convert his start in the previous game, hitting a few sixes in his run-a-ball 27. Faiz averages in excess of 30 in this format with his ability to tee off being key. With Faiz due for a big one, he is a good addition to your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Janak Prakash: Janak Prakash had a good all-round outing in the previous game, picking up a wicket and scoring handy runs in the lower-middle order. He has been their go-to player in the recent past with his ability to take wickets in the middle and death overs being key. With Prakash in decent form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sharvin Muniandy: Sharvin Muniandy was the star of the show with the bat for Malaysia, scoring 40 runs in the lower order. However, he was a touch expensive with the ball, resulting in a lukewarm outing. Given his all-round skill and ability to win games singlehandedly, Muniandy is a must-have in your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Faiz (MAL)

Syed Aziz (MAL)

Amjad Mahboob (SIN)

Important stats for SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Janak Prakash - 137 runs and 13 wickets in 13 T20I matches

Virandeep Singh - 696 runs in 26 T20I matches, Average: 29.00

Anantha Krishna - 11 wickets in 5 T20I matches, Average: 11.45

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Singh, A Faiz, R Gaznavi, S Chandramohan, K Hayat Durrani, S Aziz, J Prakash, P Singh, S Muniandy, A Krishna and A Mahboob.

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: J Prakash.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Singh, A Faiz, M Singh, S Chandramohan, K Hayat Durrani, S Aziz, J Prakash, P Singh, S Muniandy, A Krishna and V Baskaran.

Captain: V Singh. Vice-captain: J Prakash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far