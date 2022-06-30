SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Singapore (SIN) and Malaysia (MAL) is set to take place at the Indian Association Ground on Thursday, June 30.

After Singapore breezed to a win in the first game, Malaysia returned the favor with an imperative batting performance to set-up an exciting winner-takes-all encounter between the two sides. Malaysia have looked good as a unit, with the likes of Ahmad Faiz and Syed Aziz holding the fort with the bat. However, Singapore will start as the clear favorites, owing to a superior balance in their side and home conditions. With both teams eyeing a series win, a mouthwatering clash beckons at the Indian Association Stadium on Thursday.

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Akshay Puri, Surendan Chandramohan, Vinoth Baskaran, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (c), Reeza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna and Navin Param.

MAL XI

Virandeep Singh (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Syahadat, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh and Muhammad Wafiq.

Match Details

SIN vs MAL, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: June 30, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one to bat on despite there being ample help available for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will look to take their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. There should be ample turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Chasing should be the preferred option under lights, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today's SIN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Manpreet Singh has blown hot and cold in the series, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He scored a 24-ball 26 in the previous game, showing glimpses of his explosiveness. With his counterpart Virandeep Singh in woeful form, Manpreet stands out as the ideal option ahead of the game.

Batter

Ahmad Faiz: Ahmad Faiz has come up with decent performances in the series, scoring 56 runs in two matches. While he has done well in the top order, he is due some big runs for Malaysia. With his experience bound to come in handy, he is a good addition to your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Janak Prakash: Janak Prakash put in a fine all-round display in the previous game, albeit in a defeat. While he picked up a few wickets with the ball, Prakash scored a quick-fire fifty in the middle order to keep Singapore in the run-chase. With his form and skill-set holding him in good stead, he is a must-have in your SIN vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Pavandeep Singh: Although Pavandeep Singh went wicketless in the previous game, he set the tone for the win for Malaysia, conceding just 12 runs in his quota of overs. The Malaysian bowler is known for his accuracy and variations, which should serve him well at the venue. Given his form and the conditions, Pavandeep is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Faiz (MAL)

Syed Aziz (MAL)

Navin Param (SIN)

Important stats for SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Janak Prakash - 77 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Syed Aziz - 56 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 28.00

Anantha Krishna - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 15.00

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Singh, M Singh, A Faiz, S Chandramohan, N Param, S Aziz, S Muniandy, J Prakash, P Singh, A Rahman and A Krishna.

Captain: Janak Prakash. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, A Faiz, S Chandramohan, N Param, K Hayat, S Aziz, S Muniandy, J Prakash, P Singh, A Rahman and A Mahboob.

Captain: S Chandramohan. Vice-captain: S Aziz.

