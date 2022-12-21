SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular, Match 11

The 11th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 will see Singapore (SIN) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Malaysia have won all of their last four matches and will be curious to continue their dominance in the tournament. Singapore, on the other hand, have won none of their last five matches.

Singapore will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN vs MAL Match Details

The 11th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 will be played on December 22 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs MAL, Match 11

Date and Time: December 22, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Singapore and Bahrain, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SIN vs MAL Form Guide

SIN - L L L L L

MAL - W W W W

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Janak Prakash (c), Akshay Roopak Puri, Abdul Bhadelia, Aryaman Sunil, Manpreet Singh, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai (wk), Avi Dixit, and Aaryan Modi.

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Fitri Sham, and Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Desai

A Desai is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

Z Zulkifle and A Faiz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Aziz has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Singh

J Prakash and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Muniandy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Haider and A Sunil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Sham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has earned 454 points in the last four matches.

Z Zulkifle

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make Z Zulkifle the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has earned 454 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs MAL, Match 11

R Haider

V Singh

Z Zulkifle

J Prakash

S Muniandy

Singapore vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Desai, S Rehmanatullah

Batters: A Faiz, S Aziz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, J Prakash, K Hayat, V Singh

Bowlers: R Haider, A Sunil, V Hampihallikar

Singapore vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Desai

Batters: A Rahman, S Aziz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, J Prakash, M Singh, V Singh

Bowlers: R Haider, A Sunil, F Sham

