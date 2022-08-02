SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 9

Singapore will take on Malaysia in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Tuesday, August 02, at the Maple Leaf 2 North-East Ground in Canada.

Singapore lost to Canada in their previous match. Batting first, they only managed 188 on the board, which was way below par. Canada completed the chase comfortably in 41.2 overs and with six wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, Malaysia also lost their last game they played - against Canada. After Canada posted a competitive total of 239-8, Malaysia fell were bundled out for 118 in just 29.3 overs.

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Singapore

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Anish Paraam, Arjun Mutreja, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri.

Malaysia

Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Syahadat, Khizar Hayat, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Dhivendran Mogan, Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs MAL, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 9.

Date and Time: August 03, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 2 (North-East Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch is not easy for batting. Bowlers should have assistance throughout the game, with spinners expected to play a key role. Batters need to spend time in the middle. The average first innings total here is 193.

Today’s SIN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a decent wicketkeeper batter from Singapore. He can play some vital knocks in the middle order and is also a fine choice behind the stumps.

Batters

Anish Paraam is another reliable middle-order batter from Singapore. While the rest of his team's batters could not do much in the last match, Paraam scored a 91-ball 57, holding one end together. Singapore will need him to come good with the bat in this game.

All-rounder

Aryaman Sunil is a key pick from Singapore. The all-rounder can score quick runs and pick up important wickets as well. He displayed his all-round skills against Qatar. Sunil had an off game against Canada, but Singapore will expect him to bounce back here.

Bowler

Khizar Hayat bowled a brilliant spell in his last match against Canada, returning figures of 1-23 from his ten overs. He proved to be extremely economical with the ball. He's an effective bowler, but Malaysia will need an even better performance from him here.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Anish Paraam (SIN)

Virandeep Singh (MAL)

Aryaman Sunil (SIN)

Khizar Hayat (MAL)

Rohan Rangarajan (SIN).

Key Stats for SIN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Rangarajan: 132 runs in seven matches

Anish Paraam: 96 runs and three wickets in two matches

Aryaman Sunil: 121 runs and 17 wickets in seven matches

Amjad Mahboob: 10 wickets in six matches.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafizs, Manpreet Singh, Syed Aziz, Anish Paraam, Rohan Rangarajan, Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Anwar Rahman, Amjad Mahboob.

Captain: Aryaman Sunil. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Syed Aziz, Anish Paraam, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Amjad Mahboob, Dhivendran Mogan.

Captain: Aryaman Sunil. Vice-captain: Janak Prakash.

