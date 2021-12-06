SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 23

Sindh (SIN) will lock horns with Northern (NOR) in the 23rd match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex in Karachi on Monday.

Sindh have won two out of their seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They registered a 127-run victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last game. Northern, on the other hand, have won only one out of their seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are currently fourth in the standings. They beat Central Punjab by nine wickets in their last outing.

SIN vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Asad Shafiq (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasan (WK), Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Yousuf, Saad Khan, Sohail Khan, Faraz Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

NOR XI

Umar Amin (C), Muhammad Zaid, Rohail Nazir (WK), Raza Hasan, Mohammad Huraira, Faizan Riaz, Haider Ali, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali, Haris Rauf, Mubashir Khan.

Match Details

SIN vs NOR, Match 23, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date and Time: 6th December 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 463 runs.

Today’s SIN vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Hasan: Hasan has batted pretty well in the last couple of matches, scoring 312 runs at a strike rate of 65.82. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahsan Ali: Ali has been in brilliant form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 587 runs at an average of 146.75 in four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches.

Mohammad Huraira: Huraira has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He has scored 557 runs at an average of 46.41 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Saad Khan: Khan has scored 605 runs at an average of 75.62 in seven matches this season. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have on your team.

Mubashir Khan: Khan has scored 384 runs at an average of 38.40, while also picking up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 2.89 in seven outings. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf: Rauf will lead the bowling attack for Sindh on Monday. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Sohail Khan: Khan has picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 3.11, while also scoring 99 runs in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Hasan (SIN) - 382 points

Saad Khan (SIN) - 379 points

Khurram Manzoor (SIN) - 266 points

Sohail Khan (SIN) - 236 points

Ahsan Ali (SIN) - 234 points

Important Stats for SIN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Saad Khan: 605 runs in 7 matches; SR - 62.75

Mohammad Huraira: 557 runs in 7 matches; SR - 57.66

Ahsan Ali: 587 runs in 4 matches; SR - 84.33

Mubashir Khan: 384 runs and 17 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 53.18 and ER - 2.89

Sohail Khan: 99 runs and 21 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 66.00 and ER - 3.11

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Hasan, Khurram Manzoor, Umar Amin, Asad Shafiq, Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Ahsan Ali, Mubashir Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-captain: Haris Rauf.

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Ahsan Ali, Mubashir Khan, Saad Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Sohail Khan.

Captain: Khurram Manzoor. Vice-captain: Mohammad Huraira.

Edited by Samya Majumdar