SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I 

Singapore (SIN) will lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first T20I at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Saturday.

Singapore are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Malaysia in the recent T20I series. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, last played in the Tri-Nations T20I series in April. They reached the final but eventually lost to Nepal by 50 runs.

SIN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Manpreet Singh (WK), Aman Desai, Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Uchil, Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Janak Prakash, Amjad Mahboob, Anantha Krishna, Vinoth Baskaran.

PNG XI

Simon Atai (WK), Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

Match Details

SIN vs PNG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 2nd July 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Association Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 150 runs.

Today’s SIN vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Singh has scored 346 runs at a strike rate of 116.10 in 17 T20I matches and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Assad Vala: Vala is an experienced batter who could provide Papua New Guinea with a solid start in Saturday's contest. He has scored 697 runs and picked up 24 wickets in 36 T20Is.

Surendran Chandramohan: Chandramohan could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Saturday, having scored 462 runs at a strike rate of 117.00 in 17 T20I matches.

All-rounders

Charles Amini: Amini has scored 590 runs and claimed 23 wickets in 33 T20Is so far.

Aryaman Uchil: Uchil has scored 74 runs in addition to taking five wickets in seven T20I matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Amjad Mahboob: Mahboob has been in brilliant form in the last couple of matches. He has scalped 24 wickets at an economy rate of 7.86 in 16 T20Is.

Kabua Morea: Morea has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.35 in eight T20I matches, while also scoring 28 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala (PNG)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Aryaman Uchil (SIN)

Janak Prakash (SIN)

Amjad Mahboob (SIN)

Important Stats for SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala: 697 runs and 24 wickets in 36 matches; SR - 111.50 and ER - 6.42

Charles Amini: 590 runs and 23 wickets in 33 matches; SR - 119.20 and ER - 6.69

Aryaman Uchil: 74 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 160.90 and ER - 7.63

Janak Prakash: 195 runs and 20 wickets in 17 matches; SR - 134.50 and ER - 7.49

Amjad Mahboob: 24 wickets in 16 matches; ER - 7.86

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

SIN vs PNG Fantasy Suggestions - 1st T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala, Surendran Chandramohan, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Amjad Mahboob.

Captain: Assad Vala. Vice-captain: Janak Prakash.

SIN vs PNG Fantasy Suggestions - 1st T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Rohan Rangarajan, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Semo Kamea, Amjad Mahboob, Vinoth Baskaran.

Captain: Charles Amini. Vice-captain: Assad Vala.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far