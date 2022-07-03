SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Singapore (SIN) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the second T20I at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Sunday, July 3.

Singapore won the first T20I to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series and will be confident heading into the second game. Thanks to Arjun Mutreja and Akshay Puri's fine performances with the bat and ball, respectively, Singapore won the first game by 18 runs. Papua New Guinea will be keen to level the series today.

SIN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Aman Desai (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri.

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Hila George Vare (wk), Simon Atai, Semo Kamea.

Match Details

SIN vs SLS, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 3rd July, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The Indian Association Ground is known to offer a balanced track. While the pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s SIN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Desai scored 18 runs off 23 deliveries in the first match and will be keen to take it a notch higher on Sunday.

Batters

A Mutreja was the star with the bat for Singapore in the first T20I, scoring 77 runs off 45 deliveries. His knock was studded with seven sixes and three boundaries.

All-rounders

J Prakash is a brilliant all-rounder who scored 28 runs and picked up two wickets in the first T20I. Prakash could prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your SIN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

N Vanua scored 20 runs and took two wickets in the previous match.

Bowler

R Hekure picked up two wickets in the last game and could also come in handy with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

A Mutreja (SIN) – 118 points

J Prakash (SIN) – 117 points

A Roopak Puri (SIN) – 97 points

N Vanua (PNG) – 90 points

R Hekure (PNG) – 82 points

Important stats for SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

A Mutreja: 77 runs

J Prakash: 28 runs and 2 wickets

A Roopak Puri: 3 wickets

N Vanua: 20 runs and 2 wickets

R Hekure: 18 runs and 2 wickets

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Desai, A Mutreja, L Siaka, A Vala, J Prakash, N Vanua, A Uchil, C Amini, A Roopak Puri, R Hekure, V Baskaran.

Captain: J Prakash. Vice-captain: N Vanua.

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Desai, A Mutreja, L Siaka, A Vala, J Prakash, N Vanua, A Uchil, A Roopak Puri, R Hekure, V Baskaran, D Ravu.

Captain: A Mutreja. Vice-captain: R Hekure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far