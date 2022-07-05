SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Singapore (SIN) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the third T20I on Tuesday at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Both teams have won one match in the series and would love to take the lead. Papua New Guinea won the second match by three wickets, while Singapore won the first match by 18 runs.

Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the game and take the lead in the series, but Singapore is a relatively better team. The encounter is likely to be won by Singapore.

SIN vs PNG Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Aman Desai (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri

PNG Playing XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Hila George Vare (wk), Simon Atai, Semo Kamea

Match Details

SIN vs PNG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The Indian Association Ground is known to offer a balanced track. While the pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Desai has been among the top batsmen for Singapore as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 30 runs in 23 balls in the last match.

Batters

S Chandramohan and T Ural are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. A Mutreja is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Vanua and J Prakash are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. N Vanua smashed 71 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ravu and V Baskaran. Both bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. R Hekure is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua (PNG)

S Chandramohan (SIN)

J Prakash (SIN)

SIN vs PNG: Important stats for Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua - 91 runs and three wickets

D Ravu - Nine runs and four wickets

J Prakash - 31 runs and three wickets

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Desai, T Ura, A Mutreja, S Chandramohan, N Vanua, A Uchil, J Prakash, D Ravu, V Baskaran, R Hekure, A Roopak

Captain: N Vanua Vice Captain: S Chandramohan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Desai, T Ura, A Mutreja, S Chandramohan, N Vanua, A Uchil, J Prakash, D Ravu, V Baskaran, R Hekure, A Mahboob

Captain: N Vanua Vice Captain: A Mutreja

