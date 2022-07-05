SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Singapore (SIN) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the third T20I on Tuesday at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.
Both teams have won one match in the series and would love to take the lead. Papua New Guinea won the second match by three wickets, while Singapore won the first match by 18 runs.
Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the game and take the lead in the series, but Singapore is a relatively better team. The encounter is likely to be won by Singapore.
SIN vs PNG Probable Playing XI
SIN Playing XI
Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Aman Desai (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri
PNG Playing XI
Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Hila George Vare (wk), Simon Atai, Semo Kamea
Match Details
SIN vs PNG, 3rd T20I
Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore
Pitch Report
The Indian Association Ground is known to offer a balanced track. While the pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.
SIN vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Desai has been among the top batsmen for Singapore as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 30 runs in 23 balls in the last match.
Batters
S Chandramohan and T Ural are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. A Mutreja is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
All-rounders
N Vanua and J Prakash are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. N Vanua smashed 71 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match.
Bowlers
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ravu and V Baskaran. Both bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. R Hekure is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
Top 3 players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team
N Vanua (PNG)
S Chandramohan (SIN)
J Prakash (SIN)
SIN vs PNG: Important stats for Dream11 prediction team
N Vanua - 91 runs and three wickets
D Ravu - Nine runs and four wickets
J Prakash - 31 runs and three wickets
SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)
Fantasy suggestion #1: A Desai, T Ura, A Mutreja, S Chandramohan, N Vanua, A Uchil, J Prakash, D Ravu, V Baskaran, R Hekure, A Roopak
Captain: N Vanua Vice Captain: S Chandramohan
Fantasy suggestion #2: A Desai, T Ura, A Mutreja, S Chandramohan, N Vanua, A Uchil, J Prakash, D Ravu, V Baskaran, R Hekure, A Mahboob
Captain: N Vanua Vice Captain: A Mutreja