SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Singapore (SIN) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) is set to take place at the Indian Association Ground on Wednesday, July 6.

Singapore and Papua New Guinea have gone back and forth in this series, which is currently tied at 1-1. Singapore have punched above their weight, with the likes of Surendran Chandramohan and Janak Prakash impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. However, Papua New Guinea are a well-oiled unit that has a good blend of youth and experience. Both teams look well-matched on paper, making for a great contest at the Indian Association Ground.

SIN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Surendan Chandramohan, R Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Arjun Mutreja, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Puri and Neil Karnik.

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (wk), Damien Ravu, Simon Atai and Semo Kamae.

Match Details

SIN vs PNG, 4th T20I

Date and Time: July 6, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Association Ground is a good one to bat on with there being decent help available for the bowlers. The batters will look to go all-out from the first ball, trying to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Inclement weather could have a say yet again, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's SIN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aman Desai: Aman Desai has been decent for the Singapore national team in this series, scoring some crucial knocks in the middle overs. He is a good player of spin and can clear the boundary at will in the backend of the innings. With his counterparts in the PNG side batting lower down the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Assad Vala: Assad Vala has blown hot and cold in the series, unable to score many runs in the top order. However, he has been a consistent performer for PNG in this format and has also chipped in with the ball in the recent past. With Vala due for a big one, he is a good addition to your SIN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Janak Prakash: Janak Prakash is a talented all-rounder who has been in decent form with the ball. He has added value with the bat as well, scoring quick runs down the order. With his variations and form bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your SIN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Norman Vanua: Norman Vanua has been the star of the series with brilliant performances with both the bat and ball. While he has held his own with the ball, it is his batting prowess that has stolen the show so far. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your SIN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Tony Ura (PNG)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Surendra Chandramohan (SIN)

Important stats for SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Janak Prakash - 31 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Norman Vanua - 91 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Tony Ura - 99 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 99.00

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20I)

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Desai, T Ura, A Vala, R Gaznavi, S Chandramohan, C Amini, N Vanua, J Prakash, D Ravu, N Karnik and V Baskaran.

Captain: C Amini. Vice-captain: S Chandramohan.

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Desai, S Bau, A Vala, R Gaznavi, S Chandramohan, C Amini, N Vanua, J Prakash, D Ravu, A Mahboob and V Baskaran.

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: J Prakash.

