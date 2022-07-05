SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Papua New Guinea Tour of Singapore, 3rd T20I

Singapore (SIN) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the third T20I of the Papua New Guinea Tour of Singapore at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Tuesday.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 and is in a riveting position right now. Papua New Guinea won the second match of the series by three wickets after losing the first one.

Batting first, Singapore scored 203 runs, riding on a fantastic century from Surendran Chandramohan off just 52 deliveries. However, Tony Ura remained unbeaten on 93 to guide Papua New Guinea home.

SIN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Aman Desai (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri

PNG XI

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Damien Ravu, Hila George Vare (wk), Simon Atai, Semo Kamea

Match Details

SIN vs PNG, Papua New Guinea Tour of Singapore, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The Indian Association Ground is known to produce balance wickets. Both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s SIN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Desai is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 18 runs off 23 deliveries in the first match and followed that up with a knock of 30 runs in the previous game.

Batters

S Chandramohan has been in red hot form and showed his dominance in the last match. He scored 100 runs in just 52 deliveries and took the opposition bowling unit to the sword.

A Mutreja was the star with the bat for Singapore in the first match. He scored 77 runs off 45 deliveries, which included seven sixes and three boundaries.

All-rounders

N Vanua is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 91 runs and has also picked up three wickets so far. Vanua can prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Prakash is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 23 runs and also picked up three wickets in two matches so far.

Bowlers

D Ravu was sensational for his side in the last game and managed to pick up three big wickets. He has also been economical.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua (PNG) – 228 points

S Chandramohan (SIN) – 177 points

A Mutreja (SIN) – 176 points

J Prakash (SIN) – 163 points

T Ura (PNG) – 145 points

Important stats for SIN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

N Vanua: 91 runs and three wickets

S Chandramohan: 102 runs

A Mutreja: 113 runs

J Prakash: 23 runs and three wickets

T Ura: 99 runs

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Desai, S Chandramohan, A Mutreja, T Ura, N Vanua, J Prakash, A Uchil, D Ravu, V Baskaran, A Roopak Puri, R Hekure

Captain: N Vanua, Vice-Captain: J Prakash

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Desai, S Chandramohan, A Mutreja, T Ura, L Siaka, N Vanua, J Prakash, A Uchil, D Ravu, V Baskaran, R Hekure

Captain: S Chandramohan, Vice-Captain: A Mutreja

