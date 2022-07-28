SIN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 2

Singapore and Qatar (SIN vs QAT) will face each other in the second match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Thursday (July 28) at the Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground in Canada.

Singapore have previously won four out of their five matches in the league and are placed second with eight points in the table. They lost their first game against Qatar but went on to win four games in a row thereafter.

Qatar, on the other hand, are currently placed third. They have won three out of their five games and have six points to their name. Qatar won their first two games, lost two and won the final game.

SIN vs QAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Singapore XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Akshay Roopak Puri, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob, Anantha Krishna.

Qatar XI

Kamran Khan, Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim, Akash Babu, Mohammed Rizlan, Muhammad Murad, Imraz Raffi, Gayan Munaweera, Iqbal Hussain, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah.

Match Details

SIN vs QAT, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 2

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is a decent one for batting. Bowlers will have to be tight with their lines and lengths. Spinners will have an important role to play as the game progresses. The average first innings total at this venue is 224.

Today’s SIN vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammed Rizlan is the leading run-scorer for Qatar in this league with 209 runs from five matches at an average of 52.25 with a high-score of 63. He is also safe behind the stumps and is a vital pick for this match.

Batter

Surendran Chandramohan has been a key performer for Singapore in this tournament. He has scored 237 runs from five matches at an average of 47.40 and a strike-rate of 71.17. Surendran has scored three half-centuries out of five matches as well. Singapore will rely on him to deliver once again.

All-rounder

Muhammad Murad is a fine all-rounder from Qatar. He adds variety to the side, being a left-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter as well. Murad can pick up key wickets and will be keen to make his impact in this game.

Bowler

Vinoth Baskaran is the leading wicket-taker for Singapore in this league. He has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an average of 20.37 and an economy-rate of 3.70. Vinoth is a genuine wicket-taker and an effective bowler as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Rizlan (QAT)

Surendran Chandramohan (SIN)

Muhammad Murad (QAT)

Vinoth Baskaran (SIN)

Amjad Mahboob (SIN)

Important Stats for SIN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Rizlan: 209 runs in five matches; Average – 52.52

Surendran Chandramohan: 237 runs in five matches; Average – 47.40

Iqbal Hussain: 88 runs and 11 wickets in five matches; SR – 100.00, ER – 5.42

Gayan Munaweera: 64 runs and 11 wickets in five matches; ER – 5.83

Vinoth Baskaran: Eight wickets in five match; ER – 3.70

SIN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Rizlan, Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Surendran Chandramohan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Janak Prakash, Muhammad Murad, Amjad Mahnoob, Gayan Munaweera, Iqbal Hussain, Vinoth Baskaran.

Captain: Janak Prakash. Vice-captain: Mohammed Rizlan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Rizlan, Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Surendran Chandramohan, Janak Prakash, Muhamamd Murad, Navin Param, Gayan Munaweera, Iqbal Hussain, Vinoth Baskaran.

Captain: Surendran Chandramohan. Vice-captain: Janak Prakash.

LIVE POLL Q. Surendran Chandramohan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far