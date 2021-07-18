SIN vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 19th, 2021

The Singhbhum Strikers will take on the Ranchi Raiders in the fifth match of the Jharkhand T20 League at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Both teams lost their respective tournament openers. The Strikers were defeated by the Jamshedpur Jugglers, while the Raiders fell to the Bokaro Blasters. Thus, both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways on Monday.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand T20 League 2021 clash.

#3 Aditya Singh

Raiders all-rounder Aditya Singh is capable of picking up points with both bat and ball. The right-handed batsman scored 29 runs against the Blasters and also picked up a wicket.

Singh was also the highest run-scorer for the Raiders in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 League, having amassed 225 runs. He also picked up 10 wickets that season.

#2 Bal Krishna

Strikers skipper Bal Krishna picked up four wickets at an economy of seven in their opening game against the Jugglers. The right-arm pacer generally finds himself among the wickets and will have a crucial role to play for his side against the Raiders.

Krishna was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. He picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.17.

#1 Kumar Karan

Strikers’ opening batsmen Kumar Karan had a great outing in his team’s first match. He struck a 55-ball 74 and single-handedly guided the Strikers to a respectable score of 142.

His innings comprised eight fours and three sixes and he will be keen to carry his form into the upcoming game.

