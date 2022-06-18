SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Singhbhum Strickers (SIN) will take on the Ranchi Raiders in the fifth match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday, 18 June.

Singhbhum Strickers have played only one Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 game, beating the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Meanwhile, the Ranchi Raiders have had a strong start to the season, returning with two wins in as many games.

SIN vs RAN Probable Playing 11 today

Singhbhum Strickers: Mohit Kumar, Sumit Kumar (c & wk), Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Bal Krishna, Ravi Yadav-II, Rishu Chauhan, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar.

Ranchi Raiders: Robin Minz (wk), Arvind Kumar, Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu-S, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Ajay-Sonu-T, Aman Kr Singh.

Match Details

SIN vs RAN, Match 5, Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: June 18th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with a score of around 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sumit Kumar smashed a fine 85 off 37 balls against JAM in a knock that included five fours and eight sixes.

Batter

Aryaman Sen looked solid in the last game, striking 37 off 21 balls, with his knock comprising six fours and a six.

All-rounders

Harsh Rana scored 20 in the only innings he has got to bat in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets.

Mohit Kumar contributed nicely with both the bat and ball in SIN’s first game. He scored 30 runs and took one wicket.

Bowler

Sachin Yadav has scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Kumar (SIN): 125 points

Sachin Yadav (RAN): 110 points

Harsh Rana (RAN): 100 points

Md Kounain Quraishi (RAN): 98 points

Mohit Kumar (SIN): 67 points

Important stats for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Harsh Rana: 20 runs & 2 wickets

Sachin Yadav: 24 runs & 2 wickets

Mohit Kumar: 30 runs & 1 wickets

Sumit Kumar: 85 runs

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu KR, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Monu Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav.

Captain: Harsh Rana. Vice-captain: Mohit Kumar.

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Monu Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav.

Captain: Sumit Kumar. Vice-captain: Md Kounain Quraishi.

