SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Singhbhum Strickers (SIN) will take on the Ranchi Raiders in the fifth match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday, 18 June.
Singhbhum Strickers have played only one Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 game, beating the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Meanwhile, the Ranchi Raiders have had a strong start to the season, returning with two wins in as many games.
SIN vs RAN Probable Playing 11 today
Singhbhum Strickers: Mohit Kumar, Sumit Kumar (c & wk), Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Bal Krishna, Ravi Yadav-II, Rishu Chauhan, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar.
Ranchi Raiders: Robin Minz (wk), Arvind Kumar, Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu-S, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Ajay-Sonu-T, Aman Kr Singh.
Match Details
SIN vs RAN, Match 5, Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: June 18th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with a score of around 150-160 being par at the venue.
Today’s SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sumit Kumar smashed a fine 85 off 37 balls against JAM in a knock that included five fours and eight sixes.
Batter
Aryaman Sen looked solid in the last game, striking 37 off 21 balls, with his knock comprising six fours and a six.
All-rounders
Harsh Rana scored 20 in the only innings he has got to bat in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022. On the bowling front, he has taken two wickets.
Mohit Kumar contributed nicely with both the bat and ball in SIN’s first game. He scored 30 runs and took one wicket.
Bowler
Sachin Yadav has scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.
Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Kumar (SIN): 125 points
Sachin Yadav (RAN): 110 points
Harsh Rana (RAN): 100 points
Md Kounain Quraishi (RAN): 98 points
Mohit Kumar (SIN): 67 points
Important stats for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Harsh Rana: 20 runs & 2 wickets
Sachin Yadav: 24 runs & 2 wickets
Mohit Kumar: 30 runs & 1 wickets
Sumit Kumar: 85 runs
SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu KR, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Monu Kumar, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav.
Captain: Harsh Rana. Vice-captain: Mohit Kumar.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Monu Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav.
Captain: Sumit Kumar. Vice-captain: Md Kounain Quraishi.