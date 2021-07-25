SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 20

Singhbhum Strikers will take on Ranchi Raiders in the 20th match of the Jharkhand T20 2021.

Singhbhum Strikers have won twice in their last five games. They took on Jamshedpur Jugglers in their most recent match, which they won by eight wickets. Their two victories in their last five games have been sandwiched between three losses.

Ranchi Raiders, meanwhile, have lost their way after consecutive victories against Singhbhum, Dumka and Dhanbad. Although they tied their next game against Jamshedpur, the Raiders won in the Super Over by two wickets. The Raiders lost their most recent game against Bokaro Blasters by eight wickets.

Squads to choose from

Singhbhum Strikers

Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna (C), Aryaman Lala, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sumit Kumar, Amit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Umar Mallick and Harshit Namdev.

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar.

SIN vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (C), Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Ajay Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Amit Kumar, Aryaman Lala.

.

Ranchi Raiders

Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Match 20.

Date and Time: 26th July 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium Complex is a sporting one, expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen. However, the last few matches on this track have seen high scores, so the wicket might help the batsmen a bit more that we’re deep into the tournament.

Pacers can expect good swing and bounce from the surface. The average first-innings score at the ground is 145.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, P Kumar, A Sen, A Kumar, R Yadav, B Krishna, S Chakraborty, A Singh, R Kumar, Manishi, V Vikram.

Captain: S Chakraborty. Vice-Captain: B Krishna.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, P Kumar, A Sen, A Kumar, K Karan, B Krishna, S Chakraborty, A Singh, R Kumar, Manishi, V Vikram.

Captain: P Kumar. Vice-Captain: A Sen.

Edited by Bhargav