SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 19th, 2021

The Singhbhum Strikers will take on the Ranchi Raiders in the fifth match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

The Singhbhum Strikers lost to the Jamshedpur Jugglers by four wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their Jharkhand T20 opener. The Strikers batted first and posted 142 runs for the loss of seven wickets. However, they were unable to defend their total in a rain-curtailed encounter. The Singhbhum Strikers will be desperate to get off the mark in the Jharkhand T20 on Monday.

Much like the Singhbhum Strikers, the Ranchi Raiders also lost their first match of the Jharkhand T20. Against the Bokaro Blasters, they batted and managed to post 138 runs. In reply, the Blasters chased down the target with two balls and three wickets to spare. The Raiders will also be eager to register their first win of the tournament when they lock horns with the Strikers.

Squads to choose from:

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sharandeep Singh, Harshit Namdev, Pratik Bhakat

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick, Sachin Tiwary

Predicted Paying XIs

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma

Match Details

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, 5th Match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 19th July, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi generally favors the bowlers and it won't be an easy affair to score runs on this surface. While the track is well suited to pacers, the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. The average first innings score at the venue is 140 runs.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SIN vs RAN)

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, K Karan, A Sen, A Kumar, W Beng, K Karan, S Chakraborty, A Singh, B Krishna, A Yadav, P Kumar Singh, R Kumar

Captain: B Krishna. Vice-captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, S Kumar, K Karan, A Sen, A Kumar, K Karan, S Chakraborty, A Singh, B Krishna, A Yadav, P Kumar Singh, R Kumar

Captain: K Karan. Vice-captain: S Chakraborty

