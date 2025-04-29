SIN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the Singapore Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Singapore (SIN) squaring off against Saudi Arabia (SAU) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Singapore have won only one of their last four matches. Their last match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have played exceptionally well and already won three of their last four matches.
These two teams recently played the fourth match of the series. Saudi Arabia won that match by 96 runs.
SIN vs SAU Match Details
The 10th match of the Singapore Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 29 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SIN vs SAU, 10th Match
Date and Time: April 29, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, where a total of 301 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
SIN vs SAU Form Guide
SIN - N/R W L L
SAU - W L W W
SIN vs SAU Probable Playing XI
SIN Playing XI
No injury updates
J Scott, A Dutta, G Gune, A Jafri, M Singh (wk), S Harsha, M Arthur, C Sridev, D Pratap, V Nagpaul, S Pradhan
SAU Playing XI
No injury updates
A Manan (wk), N Akhtar, A Waheed, S Faizan, F Khan, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, G Ahmad
SIN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Singh
M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 74 runs in the last three matches. A Manan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
F Khan
A Waheed and F Khan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Waheed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has scored 171 runs in the last four matches. M Hisham is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
W Ul Hassan
U Khalid and W Ul Hassan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. W Ul Hassan will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 92 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four matches. C Sridev is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
J Scott
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Scott and I Ahmad. Both the pacers can scalp a lot of wickets at this venue. J Scott will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has made 45 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches. Z Ul Abidin is another good bowler for today's match.
SIN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices
W Ul Hassan
W Ul Hassan is one of the most crucial picks from Saudi Arabia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 92 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four matches.
U Khalid
U Khalid is another crucial pick from the Saudi Arabia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 47 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for SIN vs SAU, 10th Match
U Khalid
W Ul Hassan
J Scott
A Waheed
F Khan
Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Manan
Batters: F Khan, A Waheed
All-rounders: C Sridev, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan
Bowlers: I Ahmad, J Scott, Z Ul Abidin
Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Singh
Batters: F Khan, A Waheed, V Harsh
All-rounders: C Sridev, M Kashif, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan
Bowlers: I Ahmad, J Scott, Z Ul Abidin
