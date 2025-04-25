SIN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the Singapore Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Singapore (SIN) face Saudi Arabia (SAU) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, April 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Singapore lost their last match to Malaysia by 28 runs. Malaysia smashed 170 runs while batting first and were able to restrict Singapore to only 142 runs. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, won their last match against Thailand by a massive margin of 66 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SIN vs SAU Match Details

The 4th match of the Singapore Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 25 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs SAU, 4th Match

Date and Time: 25th April 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SIN vs SAU Form Guide

SIN - L

SAU - W

SIN vs SAU Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

J Scott, A Dutta, G Gune, A Jafri, M Singh (wk), S Harsha, M Arthur, C Sridev, D Pratap, V Nagpaul, S Pradhan

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

A Manan (wk), N Akhtar, A Waheed, S Faizan, F Khan, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, G Ahmad

SIN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He scored 26 runs in the last match. A Manan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

F Khan

S Faizan and F Khan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. F Khan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. A Waheed is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

U Najeeb

U Khalid and U Najeeb are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. U Najeeb will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He made 20 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. C Sridev is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Scott

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Scott and I Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Scott will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He scored 31 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. D Pratap is another good bowler for today's match.

SIN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

U Najeeb

U Najeeb is one of the most crucial picks from Saudi Arabia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good Number of overs in today's match. He scored 27 runs in the last match.

U Khalid

U Khalid is another crucial pick from the Saudi Arabia squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He made 20 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs SAU, 4th Match

U Khalid

U Najeeb

J Scott

I Ahmad

D Pratap

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: F Khan, A Waheed, S Faizan

All-rounders: C Sridev, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan

Bowlers: I Ahmad, J Scott, D Pratap

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, S Harsha, A Manan

Batters: M Hisham

All-rounders: C Sridev, U Najeeb, U Khalid

Bowlers: I Ahmad, J Scott, D Pratap, Z Ul Abidin

