SIN vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Singapore (SIN) squaring off against Thailand (TL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs TL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Singapore have won only one of their last six matches. Thailand, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches. These two teams were set to compete in the 12th T20I match of the series, which was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Singapore have won three matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

SIN vs TL Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff Match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on May 2 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs TL, 3rd Place Playoff Match

Date and Time: 2nd May 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played here was between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 321 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SIN vs TL Form Guide

SIN - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

TL - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

SIN vs TL Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

J Scott, A Dutta, G Gune, A Jafri, M Singh (wk), S Harsha, M Arthur, C Sridev, D Pratap, V Nagpaul, S Pradhan

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), S Rungreang, C Chatpaisan, A Lazarus, N Manik, N Nuntarach, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree, K Senamontree, A Kalasi, S Maliwan

SIN vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 169 runs in the last five matches. M Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lazarus

J Scott and A Lazarus are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Lazarus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He has smashed 84 runs in the last five matches. C Sridev is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

N Senamontree

M Kashif and N Senamontree are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Senamontree will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 22 runs and taken eight wickets in the last five matches. S Desungnoen is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Maliwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Maliwan and V Harsh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Maliwan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has smashed 6 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last five matches. D Pratap is another good bowler for today's match.

SIN vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Maliwan

S Maliwan is one of the most crucial picks from Thailand as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the lower-middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 6 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last five matches.

N Senamontree

N Senamontree is another crucial pick from the Thailand squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 22 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs TL, 3rd Place Playoff Match

N Senamontree

C Sridev

A Yadav

S Desungnoen

S Maliwan

Singapore vs Thailand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Singapore vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Yadav

Batters: A Lazarus, C Sridev, J Scott

All-rounders: N Senamontree, M Kashif, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: S Maliwan, V Harsh, D Pratap

Singapore vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Yadav

Batters: A Lazarus, C Sridev

All-rounders: N Senamontree, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: S Maliwan, V Harsh, D Pratap, W Ngowhuad, K Senamontree

