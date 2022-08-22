SIN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Match 3

Singapore (SIN) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Monday (August 22) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amarat.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about Singapore vs the United Arab Emirates playing XI, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and teams.

Neither team has had a great start to the Asia Cup as Singapore lost their first match to Hong Kong by eight runs. The United Arab Emirates lost their first match to Kuwait by one wicket.

Singapore will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the United Arab Emirates are expected to perform exceptionally well and win today's match easily.

Match Details

The third match of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers will be played on August 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs UAE, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Match 3

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to provide a lot of support to the batters and they might be able to dominate the game. The average first innings score here in the last five T20 matches is 165 runs. The last match played on the pitch was between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, where a total of 350 runs were scored in just 39.5 overs.

SIN vs UAE: Form Guide

SIN - L

UAE - L

SIN vs UAE: Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri

UAE Playing XI

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

SIN vs UAE: Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind (33 runs in one match)

V Aravind, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Suri (88 runs in one match)

W Muhammad and C Suri are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Dutta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 29 runs in just 16 balls in the last match against Hong Kong.

All-rounders

B Hameed (Six runs and three wickets in one match)

B Hameed and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Uchil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Prakash (31 runs and two wickets in one match)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Prakash and J Siddique. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Mahboob is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN vs UAE: Captain and vice-captain choices

B Hameed

B Hameed is one of the best options as skipper for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl four overs, so he has a high chance of getting maximum points in today's match.

C Suri

C Suri is no doubt the best batting option for today's Dream11 team as he bats in the top order and can hit the ball over long boundaries. He smashed 88 runs in just 61 balls in the last match against Kuwait.

Top five picks for SIN vs UAE, Match 3

B Hameed - 6 runs and 3 wickets

J Prakash - 31 runs and 2 wickets

C Suri - 88 runs

W Muhammad - 35 runs

V Aravind - 33 runs

SIN vs UAE: Match Expert Tips

Players should pick as many all-rounders as possible as they have a high chance of getting good points in today's match. Another way to win grand leagues is to make batters captain or vice-captain on this batting pitch.

SIN vs UAE: Today's Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, C Suri, A Dutta

All-rounders: R Mustafa, B Hameed, A Uchil

Bowlers: J Prakash, A Roopak, J Siddique, A Mahboob

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind

Batters: W Muhammad, C Suri, C Rizwan

All-rounders: R Mustafa, B Hameed, A Uchil

Bowlers: J Prakash, A Roopak, J Siddique, A Mahboob

