SIN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, Match 11

Singapore will take on the United Arab Emirates (SIN vs UAE) in the 11th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup on Sunday, April 23. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this highly anticipated contest.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy tips, and pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates got off to a good start in the competition, defeating Kuwait by 143 runs. However, they were defeated by Hong Kong by 67 runs in their previous match and will desperately want to get back to winning ways.

The UAE have plenty of big names in their ranks, with the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, and Aayan Khan all capable of winning games for them. They are the clear favorites to win against Singapore, who have lost both of their games so far and have struggled to fire as a team in this tournament.

SIN vs UAE Match Details

The 11th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will be played on April 23 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match will commence at 8.45 am IST.

Match: Singapore vs United Arab Emirates, Match 11, ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Date and Time: April 23, 2023, 8.45 am IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

SIN vs UAE, Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is host to a high-scoring wicket, and batters have enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowlers will have to be careful with their lines and lengths as the 300-run mark has been breached twice already in this tournament.

Both pacers and spinners will need to be at the top of their game to keep the run flow in control on Sunday.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 302.

Average second innings score: 263.

SIN vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

SIN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Singapore heading into this important encounter.

SIN Probable Playing XI

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Abdul Bhadelia, Manpreet Singh, Sidhant Srikanth, Aaryan Modi (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh.

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the United Arab Emirates as they look to get their first win of this year's ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

UAE Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

SIN vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Vritiya Aravind (Two matches, 192 runs, Average: 96.00)

Vritiya Aravind is an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your SIN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 115.66 in two matches with a high score of 185 runs. Aravind will be eager to get another big score on Sunday.

Top Batter pick

Waseem Muhammad (Two matches, 16 runs, Average: 8.00)

Waseem Muhammad is a technically sound batter who generally plays at the top of the order. He is due for a big innings as he has managed to score only 16 runs in two matches in this year's ACC Men’s Premier Cup and could get it in this upcoming game.

Top All-rounder pick

Aayan Khan (Two matches, Six wickets, Average: 15:00)

Aayan Khan has been crucial for his side and has been sensational with the ball. He has picked up six wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.74 and an average of 15.00 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable multiplier pick for your SIN vs UAE Dream11 fantasy outfit.

Top Bowler pick

Junaid Siddique (Two matches, four wickets, Average: 22.25)

Junaid Siddique is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side in this year's ACC Men’s Premier Cup with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.56 in two games. With the pitch expected to initially suit swing bowlers, he is one to watch out for in Friday's game as he could easily add to his wickets tally early in the innings.

SIN vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan Mustafa is the second-leading run-scorer for the UAE in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup. He has amassed 122 runs at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 92.42 in two matches.

Mustafa, who has plenty of experience, could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SIN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Kalimuthu Ramesh

Kalimuthu Ramesh is his team's leading wicket-taker in the competition and will be a threat on Sunday due to the inconsistency shown by the UAE's top order. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 38.00 in two games and will be confident of adding to that tally in this upcoming game.

Five Must-Picks for SIN vs UAE, Match 11

Thilipan Omaidurai

Vinoth Baskaran

Sanchit Sharma

Karthik Meiyappan

Akshay Roopak

SIN vs UAE, Match Expert Tips

Rohan Mustafa is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 122 runs in two games at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of over 90. He has also taken one wicket and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your SIN vs UAE Deram11 fantasy team.

SIN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head League Team

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind.

Batters: Aryan Lakra, S Chandra.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, A Dutta, V Baskaran, Aayan Khan.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, J Siddique, K Ramesh, T Omaidurai.

SIN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind.

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, S Chandra.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, A Dutta, V Baskaran, Aayan Khan.

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, J Siddique, K Ramesh, T Omaidurai.

