SIN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 5

Singapore (SIN) will take on the United States of America (USA) in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

USA will be the more confident of the two teams heading into this game. They have won their last three games on the trot and will be hopeful of extending their winning streak. Singapore, meanwhile, lost their last two games against Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

SIN vs USA Probable Playing XIs

SIN

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna.

USA

Ritwik Behera, Ryan Scott, Monank Patel (c & wk), Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Vatsal Vaghela, Ali Khan.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs USA, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 5.

Date and Time: July 12, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club is known to be a sporting one, so both bowlers and batters are expected to find equal assistance. Pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s SIN vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 15 runs off 20 deliveries in his last game.

Batters

A Jones has looked in great touch with the bat. He scored 38 runs in his last match at a strike rate of 126.67.

All-rounders

S Taylor is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He scored a brilliant century in his last match. Taylor could prove to be a solid multiplier pick in your SIN vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

J Prakash is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 32 runs in his last match against Zimbabwe.

Bowlers

R Theron could prove to be a key bowler for his team. He has also been in great form recently, picking up two wickets in his last match against Jersey.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs USA Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (USA) – 149 points

J Prakash (SIN) – 74 points

N Patel (USA) – 70 points

R Theron (USA) – 70 points

A Uchil (SIN) – 56 points.

Key stats for SIN vs USA Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor: 101 runs

J Prakash: 32 runs and 1 wicket

N Patel: 2 wickets

R Theron: 2 wickets

A Uchil: 25 runs and 1 wicket.

SIN vs USA Dream11 Prediction

SIN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, A Jones, S Chandramohan, A Mutreja, S Taylor, J Prakash, N Patel, A Uchil, R Theron, A Krishna, S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-Captain: J Prakash.

SIN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, M Singh, A Jones, S Chandramohan, A Mutreja, S Taylor, J Prakash, A Uchil, R Theron, A Krishna, S Netravalkar.

Captain: M Patel. Vice-Captain: A Jones.

