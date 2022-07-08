SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Saudari Cup, 1st T20I

Singapore Women (SIN-W) and Malaysia Women (ML-W) face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Singapore Women last participated in the Asian Cricket Council Women’s T20 Championship. They finished fourth in Group A, having won only one out of their four matches. With three defeats, they did not have a successful outing.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Women finished second in Group A in the same tournament. They have won three out of their four matches. Malaysia Women beat Hong Kong Women in the semi-final but lost to UAE Women in the final.

Both teams will look to start off well with a win in the first T20I.

SIN-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XIs

Singapore Women

Zayhua Tan, Piumi Gurusinghe, Shafina Mahesh (C), GK Divya, Vinu Kumar, Chathurani Abeyratne, Ananyapriya Venkata, Ishita Shukla, Ada Bhasin, Johanna Pooranakaran, Haresh Dhavina.

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamziah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa.

Match Details

SIN-W vs ML-W, Saudari Cup, 1st T20I

Date & Time: July 8, 2022; 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will favor bowlers. Spinners have an important role to play. Batters need to spend time in the middle before they can play their shots. The average first innings total is 98.

Today's SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wan Julia is a fine pick behind the stumps. She has a decent amount of experience, having played 32 T20I matches and scored 383 runs. Julia will be a valuable choice for this match.

Batter

Ainna Hamzia Hashim is a fine pick for this category. She can score some valuable runs with the bat in the middle. Hamzia is also capable of chipping in with some important overs with the ball, having picked up 12 wickets in her T20I career.

All-rounder

Winifred Duraisingam, skipper of Malaysia Women, led from the front in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship. She has scored 185 runs from six matches and also picked up three wickets. The skipper is expected to contribute with both the bat and the ball once again and is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shafina Mahesh displayed good performances in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship for Singapore Women. She picked up five wickets from four matches. Shafina is another top inclusion in this contest.

5 best players to pick in SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ainna Hamizah (Malaysia Women)

Mas Elysa (Malaysia Women)

Winifred Duraisingam (Malaysia Women)

Shafina Mahesh (Singapore Women)

Arianna Natsya (Malaysia Women)

Key stats for SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa: 594 runs and 24 wickets

Winifred Duraisingham: 548 runs and 21 wickets

Shafina Mahesh: 106 runs and five wickets

GK Divya: 285 runs and 13 wickets

SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction (Saudari Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah, Elsa Hunter, Johanna Pooranakaran, GK Divya, Mas Elysa, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Ada Bhasin, Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi

Captain: GK Divya. Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Piumi Gurusinghe, Ainna Hamizah, Elsa Hunter, Johanna Pooranakaran, GK Divya, Mas Elysa, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Arianna Natsya, Ishita Shukla, Sasha Azmi.

Captain: Winifred Duraisingham. Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.

