SIN-W vs CAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 3

Cambodia Women (CAM-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the third match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia on Friday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SIN-W vs CAM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Singapore Women have won their last two matches against Cambodia Women. Cambodia Women will try their best to make a comeback.

Cambodia Women will try their best to win the match, but Singapore Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

SIN-W vs CAM-W Match Details

The third match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia will be played on February 10 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 12.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN-W vs CAM-W, Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 3

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, 12.00 PM IST

Venue: Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Cambodia Women and Singapore Women, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SIN-W vs CAM-W Form Guide

CAM-W - L L

SIN-W - W W

SIN-W vs CAM-W Probable Playing XI

CAM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ouen Sophy (wk), Em Rotana, Ly Saomakara, Soung Seav, Boromey, Pech Pisa, Pen Samon, Heal Theara, Hak Seakmey, Hor Siv-NA, Sok Srey Maov

SIN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jacinta Si Ping (wk), Vathana Sreemurugavel, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran, GK Diviya, Shafina Mahesh, Ada Bhasin, Vinu Kumar, Riyaa Bhasin, Damini Ramesh, Devika Galia

SIN-W vs CAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Si Ping

J Si Ping, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. O Sophy is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Sreemurugavel

V Sreemurugavel and Johanna Pooranakaran are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Boromey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

D Prakas

D Prakas and G Diviya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Pisa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Bhasin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bhasin and D Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Srey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN-W vs CAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Bhasin

A Bhasin Is one of the best players in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has taken six wickets in the last two matches.

D Prakas

D Prakas is one of the best picks in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took three wickets in the first match of the series.

5 Must-Picks for SIN-W vs CAM-W, Match 3

G Diviya

D Prakas

A Bhasin

P Pisa

P Srey

Singapore Women vs Cambodia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Singapore Women vs Cambodia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Si Ping

Batters: V Sreemurugavel

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, H Theara, D Prakas, P Pisa

Bowlers: D Sharma, A Bhasin, P Srey, S Srey

Singapore Women vs Cambodia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: O Sophy

Batters: V Sreemurugavel

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, H Theara, D Prakas, P Pisa

Bowlers: D Sharma, A Bhasin, P Srey, S Srey

