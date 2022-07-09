SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Saudari Cup, 2nd T20I

Singapore Women will lock horns with Malaysia Women (SIN-W vs ML-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Saturday, July 9.

Singapore Women lost their first game of the series by six wickets. Batting first, they could only manage to score 78 for the loss of nine wickets from their 20 overs. None of their batters could play a big knock.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, put up a dominating performance in the first T20I. Their bowlers rose to the occasion to restrict Singapore Women.

It was a relatively easy chase for them as they got over the line in just 14.3 overs with six wickets to spare.

Malaysia Women will look to seal the series in the second T20I whereas Singapore Women will be trying to bounce back after a disappointing performance.

SIN-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XIs

Singapore Women

Roshni Seth, Piumi Gurusinghe, Shafina Mahesh (C), GK Divya, Vinu Kumar, Chathurani Abeyratne, Riyaa Bhasin, Ishita Shukla, Ada Bhasin, Johanna Pooranakaran, Tan Zay H.

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamziah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa.

Match Details

SIN-W vs ML-W, Saudari Cup, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: July 9, 2022; 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is ideal for bowling. Spinners are expected to have the majority of the say. The average first innings total at this venue is 98.

Today's SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wan Julia is a fine pick behind the stumps. She impressed with the bat in the first T20I, scoring a match-winning knock of 30 in the run-chase. Julia is a valuable addition to this contest.

Batter

Ainna Hamzia Hashim is a decent choice with the bat. She can provide stability in the middle of the innings. Ainna is also capable of chipping in with a few vital overs if needed and is a key asset to the team.

All-rounder

Shafina Mahesh, skipper of the Singapore Women, led from the front in the first T20I. She scored 27 runs with the bat and also picked up a wicket with the ball. Her all-round performances make her a must-pick and the skipper will have to deliver once again in a crucial match.

Bowler

Arianna Natsya had a successful outing in the first game. She returned with figures of 2/20 from her four overs. Not only can she pick up wickets but is also economical.

Natsya is certainly an important inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sasha Azmi (Malaysia Women)

Mas Elysa (Malaysia Women)

Winifred Duraisingam (Malaysia Women)

Shafina Mahesh (Singapore Women)

Arianna Natsya (Malaysia Women)

Key stats for SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa: 594 runs and 24 wickets

Winifred Duraisingham: 566 runs and 22 wickets

Shafina Mahesh: 133 runs and six wickets

GK Divya: 293 runs and 15 wickets

SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction (Saudari Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah, Chathurani Abeyratne, Roshni Seth, GK Divya, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Mas Elysa, Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Ada Bhasin

Captain: GK Divya Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah, Chathurani Abeyratne, GK Divya, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Mas Elysa, Arianna Natsya, Ada Bhasin, Nur Atiela

Captain: Winifred Duraisingham Vice-captain: Shafina Mahesh.

