SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Saudari Cup, 3rd T20I

Singapore Women (SIN-W) and Malaysia Women (ML-W) meet in the third T20I of their three-match series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

The Singapore Women failed to make a comeback after their opening defeat as they lost the second T20I by 75 runs. Chasing a modest target of 146, they were bundled out for a paltry total of 70. They will now have to try and salvage some pride in the final game of the series.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, have sealed the series, having won both the games so far. They put up a decent total of 145/3 batting first in their last match and their bowlers came to the party to defend the same rather comfortably.

Malaysia Women will now aim for a 3-0 series whitewash in the final T20I.

SIN-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XIs

Singapore Women

Roshni Seth, Piumi Gurusinghe, Shafina Mahesh (C), GK Divya, Vinu Kumar, Chathurani Abeyratne, Riyaa Bhasin, Ishita Shukla, Ada Bhasin, Johanna Pooranakaran, Tan Zay H.

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamziah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Zumika Azmi.

Match Details

SIN-W vs ML-W, Saudari Cup, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: July 10, 2022; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is ideal for bowling. Batters need to spend time in the middle and can then play their shots. Fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball.

Today's SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wan Julia is a fine pick behind the stumps. She has scored 43 runs in two matches so far and is a handy batter. Julia will most definitely be a key inclusion for this contest.

Batter

Elsa Hunter is a decent choice with the bat. She scored an unbeaten 53 in the last match for Malaysia Women. Hunter is expected to repeat her performance in this match as well and is a player to watch out for.

All-rounder

Mas Elysa is a top all-rounder from Malaysia Women. She scored 51 runs in the previous game. Elysa can also chip in with some crucial overs with the ball. Her all-round ability makes her a must-pick for this contest.

Bowler

Sasha Azmi has picked up five wickets in two matches so far and is in top form with the ball. She scalped two wickets in the first game and three in the next. Azmi is another great inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sasha Azmi (Malaysia Women)

Mas Elysa (Malaysia Women)

Winifred Duraisingam (Malaysia Women)

Shafina Mahesh (Singapore Women)

Elsa Hunter (Malaysia Women)

Key stats for SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mas Elysa: 645 runs and 24 wickets

Winifred Duraisingham: 577 runs and 22 wickets

Shafina Mahesh: 133 runs and seven wickets

Sasha Azmi: 17 wickets

SIN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction (Saudari Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah, Elsa Hunter, Roshni Seth, GK Divya, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Mas Elysa, Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Ada Bhasin.

Captain: GK Divya. Vice-captain: Sasha Azmi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah, Chathurani Abeyratne, GK Divya, Shafina Mahesh, Winifred Duraisingham, Mas Elysa, Arianna Natsya, Ada Bhasin, Nur Atiela.

Captain: Winifred Duraisingham. Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.

