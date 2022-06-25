SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 20

Singhbhum Strickers will take on Ranchi Raiders in match number 20 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Ranchi Raiders have played six games in this tournament so far and have a win-loss record of 4-2. One of those losses came in a Super Over. Meanwhile, Singhbhum Strickers have had an inconsistent run. They have three wins and as many losses so far.

SIN vs RAN Probable Playing 11 today

Singhbhum Strickers: Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna (C), Ravi Yadav-II, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh-I

Ranchi Raiders: Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Sachin Yadav, Ajay-Sonu-T, Ajit Kumar Singh

Match Details

Match: SIN vs RAN

Date & Time: June 25th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Robin Minz is in decent form with the bat and has mustered 123 runs at a strike-rate of 157.69.

Batters

Arnav Singha is the leading run-getter in this tournament. He has amassed 213 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike-rate of 121.71.

All-rounders

Bal Krishna has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 80 runs while striking at 145.45 and has taken six wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Sachin Yadav is at the top of the wicket charts and has returned with 12 scalps in six games at an economy rate of 7.94.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Yadav (RAN): 429 points

Mohit Kumar (SIN): 330 points

Arnav Sinha (RAN): 312 points

Aryaman Sen (SIN): 309 points

Bal Krishna (SIN): 303 points

Important stats for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Arnav Sinha: 213 runs

Sachin Yadav: 12 wickets

Aryaman Sen: 201 runs

Mohit Kumar: 142 runs & 3 wickets

Bal Krishna: 80 runs & 6 wickets

SIN vs RAN Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jay Prakash Rajput, Robin Minz, Aryaman Sen, Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Bal Krishna, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Sonu Kr-Singh, Sachin Yadav, Ajit Kumar Singh

Captain: Bal Krishna Vice-captain: Sachin Yadav

Dream11 Team for Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 20.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robin Minz, Himanshu KR, Aryaman Sen, Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Bal Krishna, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Sonu Kr-Singh, Sachin Yadav, Ajay-Sonu-T

Captain: Arnav Sinha Vice-captain: Aryaman Sen

