SIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 6

The 6th match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Sir Theayagaraya (SIT) squaring off against SRMIST Kattankulathur (STK) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be featuring in their first fixture of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Sir Theayagaraya has various in-form players, whereas SRMIST Kattankulathur has a young squad of promising players.

SRMIST Kattankulathur will give it their all to win the match, but Sir Theayagaraya is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIT vs STK Match Details

The 6th match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 19 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIT vs STK, Match 6

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Anna University and Sri RKM Vivekananda, where a total of 145 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

SIT vs STK Form Guide

SIT - Will be playing their first match

STK - Will be playing their first match

SIT vs STK Probable Playing XI

SIT Playing XI

No injury updates

M Sathish (wk), M Vinayagam, M Vallarasu, A Akash-I, R Thirupathy, C Sudarsan, G Danush, P Krishankumar, K Sivakumar, J Hariharan, N Karthikeyan

STK Playing XI

No injury updates

R Arvindh-R (wk), K Jain, G Shyam, S Mishra, V Iyer, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma, G Raj, K Kumar S, R Adithyan Ram

SIT vs STK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sathish

M Sathish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Arvindh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Shyam

G Shyam and M Vallarasu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Akash played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Sudharsan

R Praveen and C Sudharsan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Sivakumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sivakumar and G Raj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Hariharan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIT vs STK match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sudharsan

C Sudharsan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

G Shyam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Shyam as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SIT vs STK, Match 6

G Shyam

M Vallarasu

C Sudharsan

A Akash

P Kumar

Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sathish, R Arvindh

Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu, A Akash

All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen

Bowlers: K Sivakumar, G Raj, J Hariharan

Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sathish

Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu, A Akash

All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma

Bowlers: K Sivakumar, K Kumar, J Hariharan

