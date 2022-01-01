SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 30

The 30th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbor on Saturday.

The Sixers have been on fire this season with six wins in seven games. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, they are well on course for another playoff finish in the BBL. As they search for yet another win, the Sixers host the Renegades, who are reeling at the bottom of the points table yet again. Kane Richardson and co. will be eyeing a return to winning ways at the expense of the defending champions. But they will need their misfiring big guns such as Aaron Finch and Mohammad Nabi to come good. With both teams itching to start the new year with a win, a cracking game beckons at Coffs Harbor.

SIX vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan and Lloyd Pope

REN XI

Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson (c), Zahir Khan and Reece Topley

Match Details

SIX vs REN, BBL 2021-22, Match 30

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Pitch Report

With the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbor hosting its first game of the season, a fresh track with loads of runs is expected. The pacers might get some extra bounce early, although a change of pace would be key. There shouldn't be much turn available for the spinners, who wouldn't have much room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s SIX vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has tailed off a touch since his swashbuckling 99-run knock against the Melbourne Stars. However, Philippe's hunger for runs is well-documented and on a fresh wicket, he should come good and find a place in your SIX vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has blown hot and cold this season with just one fifty to his name so far. The burly opener is key in the top order for the Renegades with his experience balancing out an otherwise youthful batting unit. With Finch being due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques, like Josh Philippe, has also not fired since his early burst in the BBL. The Sixers captain has, however, been impressive in the middle overs, often taking the attack to the bowlers from ball one. Henriques is a good player of spin and pace, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson is one of the most successful bowlers in BBL history with his variations and death bowling skills setting him apart from the others. Although he had a match to forget last time out, Richardson should pick up a wicket or two today and turn out to be a good addition to your SIX vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 485 points

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 480 points

Sam Harper (REN) - 310 points

Important stats for SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 295 runs in 7 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 49.17

Kane Richardson - 9 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 19.78

Sean Abbott - 12 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 11.67

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, James Vince, Mackenzie Harvey, Moises Henriques, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Reece Topley and Hayden Kerr

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Aaron Finch.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, James Vince, Mackenzie Harvey, Moises Henriques, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Zahir Khan

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

