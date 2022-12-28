SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 18

The 18th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades have had a good start to their season, winning three out of four games. Although they are without Andre Russell, whose stint came to an end, the Renegades have a well-balanced side with the likes of Nic Maddinson and Akeal Hosein being key. The Sixers, meanwhile, have won both of their home games so far and are hitting their strides after a slow start. While they will start as the favorites, the Sixers will be wary of what the Renegades are capable of, making for an entertaining game at the SCG.

SIX vs REN Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 18

The Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 18th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs REN, BBL 2022-23, Match 18

Date and Time: 28th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SIX vs REN pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 18

The pitch at the SCG is slightly on the slower side with the previous game seeing 301 runs being scored across two innings. The spinners have accounted for eight out of 21 wickets so far, with the conditions also suiting them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much under the lights.

BBL record at the SCG in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 141

SIX vs REN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Sam Harper/Peter Handscomb, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

Steve O'Keefe is doubtful for the game.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy/Steve O'Keefe and Izharulhaq Naveed/Naveen ul Haq.

SIX vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (4 matches, 76 runs, Average: 19.00)

Josh Philippe has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 76 runs in four matches. While he is only averaging 19 with the bat, Philippe has one Player of the Match award to his name, courtesy of his 21-ball 43 against the Hurricanes. He is due for a big score and given his BBL average of 31.77, Philippe is a top pick for your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nic Maddinson (4 matches, 128 runs, Average: 32.00)

Nic Maddinson is the Melbourne Renegades' top run-scorer this season so far with 128 runs in four matches. He is striking at 154.22 this season, vindicating his promotion to the top of the order. Maddinson could chip in with the ball as the sixth bowling option as well, with Andre Russell not being available, making him a fine pick for your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 21.43)

Sean Abbott has been consistent for the Sydney Sixers with the ball, picking up seven wickets in four matches. Although he has been a touch expensive at times, Abbott has a BBL strike rate of 14.63, holding him in good stead. With Abbott also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order if needed, he is a must-have in your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Rogers (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 14.25)

Tom Rogers has not missed a beat after shifting bases from Hobart to Melbourne with eight wickets in four matches. He has a brilliant BBL record, averaging 23.59 and picking up a wicket in nearly every three overs. With the conditions and his skill set going hand-in-hand, Rogers is a decent addition to your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques comes into the game on the back of a match-winning knock of 52 runs off just 32 balls. He is one of the most complete batters in the league and averages 29.11 in the BBL. Given his experience and his recent knock at the SCG, Henriques could be a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been the standout player for the Renegades this season with 10 wickets in just four matches. He is averaging 9.20 with the ball along with an economy rate of 6.13. In addition, Hosein has scores of 11 (10), 30 (19), and 13 (nine) in his last three outings. With Hosein likely to play a major role with bat and ball, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 6 wickets in 3 matches Josh Philippe 75 runs in 3 matches Aaron Finch 118 runs in 4 matches Akeal Hosein 10 wickets in 4 matches Tom Rogers 8 wickets in 4 matches

SIX vs REN match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 18

Will Sutherland has not been used as much with the ball by the Renegades this season, partly due to Andre Russell's exploits. However, Sutherland is likely to play a prominent role in the absence of Russell, with both the bat and ball.

While he comes into the game on the back of a 29-ball 40 in the previous game, Sutherland possesses the variations and experience to excel with the ball as well. If Sutherland is able to find his groove early in his spell, he could be a game-changing selection in your SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques (c), Aaron Finch, James Vince, Jono Wells

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Akeal Hosein (vc), Tom Rogers

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, James Vince, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Kane Richardson (vc), Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed

