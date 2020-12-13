SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 13th, 2020

Match 6 of the Big Bash League has the Melbourne Renegades taking on defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

The Renegades, with a new-look roster in its midst, are one of the favorites to win the competition. With the experience of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh at the top of the order, the Renegades will fancy their chances of winning this fixture.

Their opponents, the Sydney Sixers, lost their first game of the season against the Hurricanes. However, they did show glimpses of their quality with James Vince and young Jack Edwards starring with the bat.

Without the services of Sean Abbott, the onus will be on Ben Dwarshuis to provide the early breakthrough as the Sixers try to kick-start their campaign with a win.

Although the Sixers have a star-studded batting unit in place, the Renegades look a more balanced unit with the presence of Jack Prestwidge and Benny Howell in the side. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should go all out for the win at the Bellerive Oval.

SIX vs REN: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

SIX vs REN: Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Lloyd Pope/Ben Manenti and Tom Rogers

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Benny Howell, Josh Lalor, Kane Richardson and Peter Hatzoglou

SIX vs REN: Match details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades

Date: 13th December 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SIX vs REN: Pitch report

With this being the second game of the day at the Bellerive Oval, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. However, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions with the square boundaries being relatively small.

The pacers should get extra pace and bounce off the surface, which should make for an interesting match-up in the first four overs. 160-170 runs should be par at this venue with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

SIX vs REN Dream11 Tips

SIX vs REN Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Harper, J Philippe, J Vince, S Marsh, R Rossouw, D Hughes, D Christian, B Dwarshuis, K Richardson, S O'Keefe and J Prestwidge

Captain: J Philippe Vice-Captain: R Rossouw

SIX vs REN Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Fraser-McGurk, J Philippe, J Vince, S Marsh, R Rossouw, D Hughes, D Christian, B Dwarshuis, K Richardson, S O'Keefe and J Lalor

Captain: R Rossouw Vice-Captain: D Christian