SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 42

The 40th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbor on Sunday.

Although the Sydney Sixers have blown hot and cold of late, they are on course for a top-three finish. With a well-balanced roster to fall back on, the Sixers have done well and will fancy another win at the International Sports Stadium. However, they are now up against the Perth Scorchers, who come into the game on the back of a loss to the Sydney Thunder. But like the Sixers, the Scorchers have also impressed this season with their bowling attack standing out. With both teams eager to get one over the other, a cracking game beckons in Coffs Harbor.

SIX vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan and Lloyd Pope/Jackson Bird

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou and Matt Kelly

Match Details

SIX vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 40

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbor

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track is expected at the International Sports Stadium, weather is a concern on Sunday. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should get a touch better to bat on. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss. Although rain is on the forecast, at least a shortened game should take place.

Today’s SIX vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: After a bright start to his BBL 2021-22 campaign, Philippe has blown hot and cold over the last few games. Against a team based out of his home state, Philippe would be keen to get back into runscoring form, making him a must-have in your SIX vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is within touching distance of overtaking Ben McDermott in the runscoring charts, sitting in second place with 351 runs. The southpaw has been lethal in the middle overs, taking down both spinners and pacers. With form on his side, Munro is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Daniel Christian: Daniel Christian nearly pulled off a heist against the Scorchers in the reverse fixture, scoring a 50 with the bat in hand. He has been consistent with the ball as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye has been the standout player in this BBL season, currently leading the bowlers for most wickets. The Perth Scorchers' pacer has used his variations brilliantly with his death-bowling skills bound to have an impact, making him a fine addition to your SIX vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro (SCO) - 553 points

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 536 points

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 631 points

Important stats for SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 295 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 42.14

Colin Munro - 353 runs in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 50.43

Hayden Kerr - 15 wickets in 9 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 9.73

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly and Hayden Kerr

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashton Agar, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly and Ben Dwarshuis

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Daniel Christian.

Edited by Samya Majumdar