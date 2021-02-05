SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for BBL 2021 Final - Feb 6th, 2021

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Sydney Sixers in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at the SCG on Saturday.

The Sydney Sixers are just one win away from defending their crown in front of their home fans. They have been absolutely sensational in the BBL this season, with Josh Philippe leading the charge at the top of the order with 499 runs.

The likes of Daniel Hughes and Daniel Christian have also stepped up with sizeable contributions, which should hold the Scorchers in good stead in the BBL final. The experience of Sean Abbott and captain Moises Henriques could see the Scorchers emulate the Perth Scorchers' BBL trophy count with a win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers have had to take a longer route to the BBL final although they eventually did it quite emphatically. They thumped Brisbane Heat by 49 runs, with Liam Livingstone smashing a quickfire fifty.

Their bowling attack has been their key, with Jhye Richardson leading the BBL wicket-taking charts with 27 wickets. Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff have also been in stellar form of late.

However, the Sixers thumped the Scorchers in both BBL fixtures this season. James Vince starred with an unbeaten 98 in the previous BBL game between the two teams; the Englishman's battle with Andrew Tye could be one to watch out for.

Nevertheless, with all eyes on the BBL 2021 trophy, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

BBL 2021 Final: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing 11s

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird and Steve O'Keefe.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy/Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Final.

Date: 6th February 2021, at 2:10 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

Despite some help on offer for the pacers, a high-scoring BBL game is likely to be on the cards.

Although the pacers could have some swing early on, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat, much to the delight of the batsmen. The spinners might get some help as the match progresses though.

Perhaps the most remarkable game of Big Bash cricket we've ever seen.



When we say the @scorchersBBL and @sixersBBL have finals history, we mean it! #BBL10 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/rAwDzabtwf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 5, 2021

With this game being a knockout fixture, both teams could bat first after winning the toss. 170 should be par at this venue.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Ben Dwarshius, Andrew Tye and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-Captain: Moises Henriques.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Steve O'Keefe, Andrew Tye and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Moises Henriques. Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson.