SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 16th, 2021

Match 41 of the 2020-21 Big Bash League (BBL) has the Perth Scorchers taking on the defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The Perth Scorchers are on a roll in the BBL, as they come into this contest on the back of a four-match winning streak.

Key to their rise up the BBL points table has been their impressive bowling attack led by Jhye Richardson. In the batting department, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone are begginning to find their feet while the return of Colin Munro could be a morale-booster for the high-flying Scorchers.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers come into this game as the BBL table-toppers after a stunning win against the Sydney Thunder in their last game.

Josh Philippe has been sensational at the top of the Sixers order, and the middle order has also chipped in with vital contributions. With the impending arrival of Sean Abbott and regular captain Moises Henriques, the Sixers seem to be on course for a successful BBL title defence. However, they could face a stern challenge from the Perth Scorchers.

Despite both teams having momentum on their side, the Perth Scorchers start off as the favourites owing to their superior batting strength. However, Mitchell Marsh's injury might just even the odds for the Sixers, who have found ways to overcome various personnel concerns in the BBL.

Nevertheless, with two fairly well-matched teams locking horns with each other, an entertaining BBL game beckons at the Manuka Oval.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Advertisement

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Jake Ball and Jackson Bird.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 41.

Date: 16th January 2021, at 1:10 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

With the pitch at the Manuka Oval being on the slower side, the spinners are expected to play a key role in this game.

While there is likely to be ample swing on offer for the pacers, variable bounce could be a factor as the match progresses. Run-scoring could be easy against the new ball, with field restrictions in play.

Both teams would look to bat first after winning the toss, with anything around 160 runs likely to be a competitive total.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Steve O'Keefe, Fawad Ahmed and Jake Ball.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: James Vince.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone, Andrew Tye, Lloyd Pope, Fawad Ahmed and Jake Ball.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye.