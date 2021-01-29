SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 30th, 2021

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has Sydney Sixers taking on Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The Sydney Sixers, who are the reigning BBL champions, have been absolutely sensational this season. With nine wins in their league campaign, the Sixers topped the points table, locking up a home final in the process.

The depth in their side has come to the fore on various occasions, with Sean Abbott and Moises Henriques adding quality with both ball and bat. Given how Josh Philippe has gone about at the top of the order, the Sixers will eye another BBL final appearance, although they will have their hands full against the Scorchers.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers have also impressed despite starting their BBL campaign slowly. Their power-packed batting unit has delivered more often than not, with Colin Munro leading the charge with 411 runs.

They also have Jhye Richardson in their ranks, who sits at the top of the BBL wicket-taking charts with 27 scalps. With a good blend of youth and experience in their side, the Scorchers will love to replicate their 2015 exploits at this very ground and get one over the Sixers.

While form favours the Sixers, the Scorchers cannot be ruled out, especially with Jason Roy and Andrew Tye itching to make an impact. With a place in the final hanging in the balance, another entertaining game of cricket beckons in the BBL 2021.

BBL 2021: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing 11s

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe and Lloyd Pope.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Qualifier.

Date: 30th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval has been on the slower side, with the spinners expected to play a big role in this BBL game. However, with a fresh pitch beckoning, the ball should come on nicely to the bat, making for a good contest.

The pacers should get some swing early on, although change of pace could be key. Both teams should look to bat first after winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive total at the Manuka Oval.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, Dan Hughes, Ashton Turner, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Steve O'Keefe, Fawad Ahmed and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Daniel Hughes. Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, Dan Hughes, Ashton Turner, James Vince, Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Fawad Ahmed and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe.