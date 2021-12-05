SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 1

The opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) lock horns with the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The defending champions Sydney Sixers will kickstart this season's BBL amid high expectations. The Moises Henriques-led side have a chance to win three consecutive BBL titles. With a resourceful team filled with experienced and talented youngsters, the Sixers will fancy their chances. However, they face a strong Stars side, who will rely heavily on their famed trio of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. With the likes of Beau Webster and English import Joe Clarke adding some much-needed balance to the Stars' line-up, a cracking game beckons at the SCG.

SIX vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe and Lloyd Pope

STA XI

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun, Tom O'Connell, Sam Rainbird and Sam Elliott

Match Details

SIX vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th December 2021, 2:05 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the SCG with movement available off the surface for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping their batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play as well. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 165-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SIX vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is all set to make his BBL debut for the Stars and comes into the tournament on the back of high expectations. The Englishman is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order and should be a good addition alongside Josh Philippe in your SIX vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince was one of the star performers for the Sixers with over 500 runs to his name in the previous season. The Sixers batter was pivotal in the playoffs last time around and will be keen to replicate the same form this season as well. Vince should be a fine addition to your SIX vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has had a brilliant year, especially in the IPL, scoring quick runs in the middle overs. In addition to being an enforcer with the bat in the middle overs, the Australian all-rounder should come in handy with his off-spin too, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa was one of the stars of the show for Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup winning campaign. The leg-spinner's wicket-taking ability is second to none within the Stars line-up and should come in handy in this much-awaited game in Sydney.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX)

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Adam Zampa (STA)

Important stats for SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 537 runs in 16 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 38.36

Marcus Stoinis - 396 runs in 13 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 33.00

Adam Zampa - 19 wickets in 12 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 17.47

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan and Sam Rainbird

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe

SIX vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan and Sam Elliot

Captain: Moises Henriques. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Edited by Samya Majumdar