SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) square off against the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday, December 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player picks, and the pitch report.

The Sydney Sixers have won all of their last three matches. The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches. Odd and head-to-head record favors Sydney Sixers.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Sydney Sixers look like a tough opponent and might win the match.

SIX vs STA Match Details

The 14th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 12:35 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs STA, Match 14

Date and Time: 26th December 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney supports both pacers and batters. The last match that was played here was between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SIX vs STA Form Guide

SIX - W W W

STA - L L L

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XI

SIX Playing XI

Tom Curran is banned

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques ©, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe, Joel Davies

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Haris Rauf, Liam Dawson

SIX vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Philippe

J Philippe is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. S Harper is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Silk

D Hughes and J Silk are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. H Cartwright is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Webster

B Webster and M Henriques are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. G Maxwell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bird and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIX vs STA match captain and vice captain choices

B Webster

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make B Webster the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks in today's match. He smashed 59 runs and took four wickets in the last match.

B Dwarshuis

B Dwarshuis has performed too well with the ball in recent matches. He loves performing against the Melbourne Stars and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIX vs STA, Match 14

B Dwarshuis

B Webster

M Henriques

J Silk

G Maxwell

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: H Cartwright, J Silk

All-rounders: B Webster, M Henriques, J Edwards, G Maxwell, M Stoinis

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, J Bird, H Rauf

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: H Cartwright, J Silk, D Hughes

All-rounders: B Webster, M Henriques, J Edwards, G Maxwell

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, J Bird, H Rauf