SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 15

The 15th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Monday, December 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction.

Both the Stars and Sixers have identical records in BBL 2022-23 with one win and two losses so far. While the Stars were completely blown away by the Scorchers in their previous game, the Sixers come into the fixture on the back of their first win of the season.

The Sixers have a well-balanced side with the likes of Josh Philippe and Sean Abbott slowly hitting their strides. Although they will start as the favorites owing to home conditions, the Stars have a brilliant bowling attack capable of taking the attack to any opposition.

With both teams eyeing their second win of the season, another entertaining game beckons at the SCG.

SIX vs STA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 15

The Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 15th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 12:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs STA, BBL 2022-23, Match 15

Date and Time: 26th December 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SIX vs STA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 15

A good batting track is expected at the SCG with the previous game seeing 268 runs being scored in 28 overs. The pitch looked a touch slower than usual with the spinners accumulating aggregate figures of 11-0-76-6. The pacers will rely on hitting hard lengths and using change-ups towards the backend of the innings. Batting first would be the preferred choice upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Record at SCG in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 137 (14 overs)

2nd-innings score: 131 (14 overs)

SIX vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher/Brody Couch, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa (c).

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Naveen ul Haq, Todd Murphy and Steve O'Keefe.

SIX vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (3 matches, 130 runs, Average: 65.00)

Joe Clarke has been the Stars' top batter this season, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 147.73. Clarke has already scored a hundred and is a good player of both pace and spin. With Clarke in good form, he is a top pick for your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kurtis Patterson (38 off 25 in the previous match vs Hurricanes)

Kurtis Patterson found some form in the previous game, scoring 38 runs off just 25 balls against the Hurricanes. The southpaw was one of the top batters last season, scoring 391 runs at a strike rate of 142. With Patterson also showing signs of form, he is another good choice for your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 19.00)

Sean Abbott has been in impressive form with the ball, picking up six wickets in three matches. He is averaging 19.00 with the ball, using his variations to perfection. Abbott is also an able batter down the order, making him a must-have in your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 18.40)

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa has also been in good form with the ball, picking up five wickets in three matches. He is averaging 18.40 this season and has bowled the tough overs as well for the Stars. With the conditions also suiting Zampa's style of bowling, he is another must-have in your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe is one of the best batters in the competition with a BBL average of 32.32 to his name. Despite having a slow start to his BBL campaign this season, Philippe came up with a match-winning knock of 43 runs off just 21 balls. With Philippe boasting a brilliant record at the SCG, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is another proven performer in this competition, averaging 34.49 and striking at 132.44. However, Stoinis has not been able to get going with the bat with only four runs in three matches this season. He is due a big knock and given his bowling prowess as well, he is a good captaincy choice in your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 6 wickets in 3 matches Josh Philippe 75 runs in 3 matches Joe Clarke 130 runs in 3 matches Luke Wood 8 wickets in 3 matches Adam Zampa 5 wickets in 3 matches

SIX vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 15

Beau Webster has been good for the Stars this season and comes into the game on the back of a decent knock of 43 runs. He is also one of the frontline bowlers for the Stars, picking up a few wickets as well. Given the conditions on offer, Webster could be a game-changing selection in your SIX vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Tom Rogers, James Vince (c)

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Hayden Kerr, Beau Webster (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Steve O'Keefe

