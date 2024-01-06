SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 28

The 28th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Saturday, January 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Sydney Sixers have won three of their last seven games, while Melbourne Stars have won four of their last seven. The Stars look like a stronger team and will likely win.

SIX vs STA Match Details

The 28th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIX vs STA, Match 28

Date and Time: January 6, 2023; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is conducive to both pacers and batters. The last T20 played between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades saw 195 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

SIX vs STA Form Guide

SIX - Won three of their last seven games

STA - Won four of their last seven games

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

SIX

No injury update

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe

STA

No injury update

Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Harper (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee

SIX vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Philippe

Philippe is the best wicketkeeper pick. S Harper is another good pick.

Batters

J Vince

D Lawrence and Vince are the two best batter picks. T Fraser is also a good pick.

All-rounders

G Maxwell

B Webster and Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. J Edwards is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks are S Abbott and Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Paris is another good pick.

SIX vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Maxwell

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Maxwell the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks, earning 499 points in the last six games.

D Lawrence

Lawrence performed well in the last two games and also loves performing against the Sydney Sixers. He has scored 57 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

Five must-picks for SIX vs STA, Match 28

G Maxwell

B Webster

D Lawrence

J Edwards

M Henriques

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe

Batters: J Vince, D Lawrence, T Fraser

All-rounders: G Maxwell, B Webster, M Stoinis, J Edwards, M Henriques

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe

Batters: J Vince, D Lawrence, H Cartwright

All-rounders: G Maxwell, B Webster, M Stoinis, J Edwards, M Henriques

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott