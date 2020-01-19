SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 20th, 2020

Table-toppers, Melbourne Stars, look to extend their winning run in BBL 2019 as they face Sydney Sixers in a much-awaited clash on Monday. Both teams experienced contrasting fortunes in their previous game. While the Stars got past the Scorchers courtesy of their spin attack, the Sixers succumbed to a disappointing loss to Sydney Thunder after being bowled out for 76.

The previous game between the two sides saw Marcus Stoinis smash the highest individual score in BBL history with the Stars coming out on top. Although all signs point towards another Stars win, one cannot take the Sixers lightly, especially at their home ground. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs STA.

SIX vs STA Teams:

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Mickey Edwards, Jackson Bird and Justin Avendano

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Nic Maddinson, Clint Hinchcliffe, Lance Morris and Jackson Coleman.

Playing 11 Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

The Sixers shouldn't be making any changes in spite of a disappointing loss to the Thunder. Their side has a good mix of youth and experience with the likes of Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques coming up with useful knocks at the time of need. With James Vince and Jordan Silk in their ranks, the Sixers are well-equipped as a batting unit.

In spite of an injury to Sean Abbott, the Sixers have managed well with the ball with two of Australia's best spinners in Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon set to bowl in tandem on Monday. Tom Curran will be key with both bat and ball as he doubles up as a pinch-hitting all-rounder.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Curran, Avendano, Dwarshuis, Bird, O'Keefe and Lyon

Melbourne Stars:

Jackson Coleman should come into the side for Nathan Coulter-Nile with the former Perth Scorchers pacer given a rest for this game. This should be the only change to the side that beat the Scorchers at the MCG on Saturday. Maxwell and Stoinis have been brilliant with the bat with Hilton Cartwright also emerging with consistent performances.

Similar to the Sixers, they have a good mix of youth and experience as well with Sandeep Lamichhane leading their spin attack alongside Clint Hinchcliffe. The onus will be on Daniel Worrall to deliver with the new ball as the Stars seek a ninth consecutive win in BBL 2019-20.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Cartwright, Maddinson, Maxwell(C), Gotch (WK), Larkin, Hinchcliffe, Lamichhane, Worrall, Coleman and Morris.

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 45

20th January 2020, 1:10 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

Although the weather forecast isn't great for Monday, at least a shortened game should take place at the SCG. A decent batting track with ample help for the spinners awaits the two sides with 150-160 being a competitive score. Teams will look to chase on this surface with rain expected to play a part as well.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is the only viable option for the wicket-keeper slot with Seb Gotch batting deep down the Stars batting order. Moreover, Philippe is in the midst of a decent BBL campaign with 278 runs so far. He should be able to get over his recent slump in form and provide the Sixers with a fast start.

Batsmen: Nic Maddinson didn't have a productive outing with the bat against the Scorchers but more than made up with the ball in hand. With the match being played at his home ground, Maddinson should feel at home as he is picked alongside James Vince. While one of Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk is also a decent pick, Hilton Cartwright's recent form makes him an attractive option as well.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the pillars of the Stars batting unit around with their bats doing all the talking so far. With 523 and 341 runs respectively in BBL 2019-20, Stoinis and Maxwell should be picked without any hesitation for this game. Along with the Stars duo, Tom Curran should get the nod ahead of captain, Moises Henriques, with the Englishman proving his credentials with both bat and ball this season. With 131 runs and 15 wickets to his name, one wouldn't want to leave Curran out of the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Spinners will be key at the SCG with the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Lyon warranting a place in the fantasy side. While Steve O'Keefe is due for a good bowling performance in BBL 2019-20, Daniel Worrall is another must-have in the side, especially with Nathan Coulter-Nile not available for the Stars. He has done well for the Stars this season while Jackson Coleman is a viable alternative to him as well.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis had a rare failure against Perth Scorchers on Saturday and would be itching to make amends. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and would be looking to back his record-breaking century with another good knock against the Sixers. Josh Philippe and James Vince are also dependable picks for the multiplier options and should be able to justify their selection with a sizable contribution.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Phillipe, James Vince, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Daniel Worrall and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: James Vince