SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 26th, 2020

Match 15 of BBL 2020 pits the Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Sixers, a repeat of last year's final, at the Carrara Oval.

Both teams have had two wins apiece in the BBL this season. While the Sixers' have the superior batting depth, the Stars look like the team to beat, as they have a more balanced side in their ranks.

Despite Marcus Stoinis blowing hot and cold in the BBL so far, Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Coulter-Nile have led the way with commendable performances. With Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher also due for some runs, the Stars could be flirting with the idea of revenge ahead of this BBL clash.

Meanwhile, reigning BBL champions Sydney Sixers come into this fixture on the back of two wins. Their bowlers have impressed in the tournament, and the likes of Daniel Christian and Jordan Silk have ensured that the Sixers are on course for a successful defence of their BBL title.

Both teams look very evenly matched on paper, with very little to separate the two sides. However, the Sixers hold the edge, given their superior balance and squad depth. With two valuable points up for grabs, another riveting BBL contest beckons at the Carrara Oval.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Melbourne Stars

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

BBL 2020: Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Manenti and Steve O'Keefe.

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher and Clint Hinchcliffe.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 15

Date: 26th December 2020, at 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Pitch Report

The Carrara Oval played host to a few BBL games last season, with teams scoring more than 160 runs after batting first. A similar surface could await the two sides on Saturday, and dew is expected to play a role.

Batsmen should feel at ease in the middle despite the pacers expected to get some movement off the surface. With the conditions not likely to change much as the match progresses, both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

A total of 160-170 runs should be par at this venue, as both sides are capable of chasing lesser totals with ease, given their batting strengths and depths.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs STA Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Nicholas Pooran, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Liam Hatcher.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Nicholas Pooran, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe.