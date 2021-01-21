SIX vs THU Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Big Bash League Match – January 22nd, 2021

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval in the Big Bash League on Friday.

The 48th match of the tournament will host the Sydney derby for the second time this season. The Sydney Sixers are the favourites for the title and are 8 points clear of the Perth Scorchers in second place. They have won 8 matches after 11 outings this season and are on a three-match winning streak.

The Sydney Thunder have been inconsistent lately, picking up just one win in their last five matches. They were beaten by the Sixers the last time the two sides faced each other.

SIX vs THU: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lloyd Pope, Jack Edwards, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Rogers.

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Brendan Doggett, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain.

SIX vs THU: Predicted playing Xis

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti.

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Brendan Doggett, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne.

SIX vs THU: Match details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2021, 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs THU: Pitch report

The Adelaide Oval is known to assist the batsmen. However, the bowlers can also get help from the surface provided they get their line right. A score of 170 runs is expected to be par on the ground.

SIX vs THU Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

SIX vs THU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Daniel Hughes, Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Steve O’Keefe

Captain: Josh Phillippe, Vice-Captain: Dan Christian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, James Vince, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve O’Keefe, Jake Ball, Nathan McAndrew

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Sam Billings