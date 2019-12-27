SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 - Dec 28th, 2019

The first Sydney derby of BBL 2019-20 takes place this Saturday as the Sixers and Thunder look to cement their place in the top four. While the Sixers comes into this game on the back of a brilliant win against Scorchers, they face a stern test in the form of the Thunder, who are yet to lose a game in this season. Riding on the exploits of Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales, Thunder also has momentum on its side. Both teams have a well-balanced side in their ranks although the main battle will be between the Thunder batting and the Sixers' bowling unit. All in all, an exciting contests awaits at the SCG. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs THU.

Squads to choose from:

Sydney Sixers:

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(WK), James Vince, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Mickey Edwards

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (C), Jono Cook, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

One change is expected from the Sixers after a brilliant against Perth Scorchers on Thursday with Hayden Kerr not in the squad for this game. Steve O'Keefe is expected to return to side which adds strength to the spin department as well. Their batting unit is fairly settled with Josh Philippe and James Vince consistently getting off to starts. They have a lot of batting depth as seen in the previous game with Tom Curran scoring a quick fire 43. With Jackson Bird picking three wickets to derail a Scorchers chase early on itself, Ben Manenti might have to settle for a place on the bench. The onus will be on Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius to provide the breakthroughs early on against the Thunder.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, O'Keefe, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, Bird and Pope.

Sydney Thunder:

Similar to the Sixers, the Thunder also has no reason to alter their combination with Chris Morris adding much needed balance to the side. However, the spotlight will be upon the top order trio of Ferguson, Khawaja and Hales, who have each scored a fifty in BBL 2019-20 so far. Their bowling attack is heavily reliant on spin although Daniel Sams is one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson (C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Nair, Tremain, Green and Cook

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 14

28th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch report:

A decent pitch is on offer at the SCG with spinners expected to play a crucial role. The pacers should also get some swing to play around with the new ball although the batsmen should have the major say in the outcome of the match. Bowling first would be the ideal case scenario for either side upon winning the toss.

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe has been the shining light for the Sixers this year. The youngster has 120 runs so far with a fifty to show for his efforts as well. He should get the nod over Matt Gilkes, who isn't in the best of forms for the Thunder.

Batsmen: Two of the Thunder trio of Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja is a must for this game with all of them in decent form. Along with them, James Vince is also due for a big score in this tournament. He has gotten off the starts in every game without going on to make a big score. One of Jordan Silk or Daniel Hughes would also suffice if one were to prefer an extra Sixers batsman.

Allrounders: Moises Henriques is another Sixers batsman who is due for a big score in the middle order. The Sixers captain has a lot of experience and is capable of pacing his innings perfectly. Along with the Aussie, Chris Morris and Daniel Sams are viable option as well. While Sams has already picked six wickets in three games, Morris did show glimpses of what he is capable of against the Adelaide Strikers.

Bowlers: A number of dependable options are available in the bowling section for this game. However, Chris Green and Sean Abbott stand out as the best picks. Although Green had an outing to forget against the Strikers, he is a very handy bowler who can contribute with the bat as well. Sean Abbott, on the other hand, has picked nine wickets in four games and looks good for more. While Ben Dwarshius is another viable option, the likes of Chris Tremain and Jono Cook are worthwhile picks as well for this game.

Captain: Usman Khawaja and James Vince are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options for this game. Along with them, Chris Morris is a decent option as well with the Sydney Thunder coming into this tournament on the back of a fairly successful MSL 2019 for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Tom Curran, Chris Morris, Sean Abbott, Chris Green and Ben Dwarshius. Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Chris Morris, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Green and Chris Tremain. Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris