SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 50

The 50th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The Sydney Sixers have done well this season with seven wins in 11 BBL matches. However, they will be keen to seal a top-two spot at the expense of their local rivals Sydney Thunder, who have been in blistering form of late. Although they lost their previous game against the Hurricanes, the Thunder are placed second in the BBL points table. With the likes of Alex Hales and Josh Philippe set for action, a cracking game beckons at the SCG.

SIX vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Mohammad Hasnain

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Hayden Kerr and Lloyd Pope

Match Details

SIX vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 50

Date and Time: 15th January 2022, 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the SCG with little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from the very start, with the ball likely to skid on to the bat fairly well. There could be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a decent contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SIX vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has tailed off since his early burst in the BBL with the wicketkeeper-batter unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, he is one of the premier batters in the league and could score some vital runs in this game.

Batter

Oliver Davies: Oliver Davies has blown hot and cold this season. But he has been batting at no.5, which isn't his usual position. He has been brilliant at times against both pace and spin in his limited appearances so far and should score some runs if he does get a chance to spend some time in the middle.

All-rounder

Daniel Christian: Daniel Christian has been the Sixers' go-to player in the middle order, scoring over 200 runs this season. In addition to his batting prowess, Christian has done well with the ball as well, making for a good addition to your SIX vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tanveer Sangha: Tanveer Sangha is one of the brightest spin prospects in the BBL, with the youngster starring for the Sydney Thunder yet again. He has already picked up 11 wickets in eight games and with the conditions likely to help him at the SCG, Sangha is a handy selection in your SIX vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Sean Abbott (SIX) - 617 points

Daniel Sams (THU) - 750 points

Jason Sangha (THU) - 643 points

Important stats for SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Jason Sangha - 360 runs in 9 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 60.00

Josh Philippe - 327 runs in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 36.33

Daniel Sams - 16 wickets in 12 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 22.19

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Alex Hales, Ollie Davies, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Ben Dwarshuis, Mohammad Hasnain and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Alex Hales, Ollie Davies, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr, Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Sean Abbott.

Edited by Samya Majumdar