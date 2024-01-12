SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 34

The 34th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Sydney Thunder (THU) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday, January 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sydney Sixers have won four of their last eight matches. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have won only one of their last seven matches.

One should try to make a balanced team, especially on this pitch. Still, the Sydney Sixers look like a better opponent and might win the match.

SIX vs THU Match Details

The 34th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs THU, Match 34

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney supports both pacers and batters. Last T20 match was played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SIX vs THU Form Guide

SIX - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

THU - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XI

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe

THU Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

SIX vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Philippe

J Philippe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. C Bancroft is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Vince

A Hales and J Vince are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. D Hughes is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Sams

J Edwards and D Sams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Abbott and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. T Sangha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIX vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sams

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make D Sams the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 481 points in the last six matches.

J Vince

J Vince performed exceptionally well in the last match. Also, he loves performing against the Sydney Thunder and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 187 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SIX vs THU, Match 34

D Sams

B Dwarshuis

J Vince

J Edwards

C Bancroft

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, C Bancroft

Batters: J Vince, A Hales

All-rounders: J Edwards, D Sams, M Henriques, C Green

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott, T Sangha

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, C Bancroft

Batters: J Vince, A Hales, D Hughes

All-rounders: J Edwards, D Sams, T Curran

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott, T Sangha